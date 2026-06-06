Is Now the Time to Buy Intuitive Surgical Stock? A Deep Dive (2026)

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) presents an intriguing investment opportunity, despite its lack of dividend appeal and relatively high price. The recent 30% decline in stock price since the start of 2026 offers a rare chance for investors, especially those with a growth-oriented strategy. This article delves into why this drawdown could be a strategic buying point for this top surgical robotics company.

A Robust Business Model

Intuitive Surgical's core product, the da Vinci surgical robot system, continues to gain traction globally. As of Q1 2026, 11,395 systems were in use, marking a 12% increase year-over-year. This growth is further supported by a 17% year-over-year increase in procedures using the da Vinci system, indicating strong patient demand. While these trends may fluctuate, the overall trajectory is positive, and the business remains fundamentally sound.

Beyond Sales: The Flywheel Effect

What's fascinating is that Intuitive Surgical's revenue stream extends beyond initial sales. Only 25% of its revenue comes from da Vinci system sales, while the remaining 75% is derived from parts, instruments, accessories, and services. This recurring revenue model, akin to an annuity, is a significant strength. With each new da Vinci installation, this revenue stream becomes more robust, ensuring a steady and growing income for the company.

Regulatory Approvals and Future Growth

The da Vinci system's evolution is another key aspect of its long-term growth potential. The company has been gaining regulatory approval for its use in various surgical procedures, opening up new avenues for expansion. This regulatory success further solidifies the business's position in the market.

Historical Perspective

Historically, Intuitive Surgical's stock has experienced at least 30% declines eight times since its IPO, with recovery periods following each drop, leading to new highs. While there's no guarantee this pattern will repeat, the temporary nature of these drawdowns suggests that the current decline might be an opportunity for investors to capitalize on the company's underlying strength.

Conclusion: A Rare Buying Opportunity

In summary, Intuitive Surgical's recent stock decline presents a rare buying opportunity for growth-oriented investors. The company's robust business model, driven by strong demand for robotic surgery and a recurring revenue stream, positions it well for long-term success. While the sale of new systems remains robust, the large installed base ensures a steady revenue flow, even if sales slow. This temporary blip in the stock's uptrend could be an ideal time to invest in this top surgical robotics company.