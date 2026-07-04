Is Tesla's Self-Driving Technology as Safe as They Claim? Experts Weigh In (2026)

Tesla's self-driving safety claims have come under scrutiny, with independent traffic-safety researchers accusing the company of inflating its safety performance. The Reuters investigation reveals that Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system's approval process in Europe may have been based on misleading data. The key issue lies in how Tesla calculated its FSD crash rate, using only incidents that triggered airbag deployments or pyrotechnic restraints, and comparing it to the U.S. national crash average, which includes minor, non-airbag fender-benders. This comparison is flawed because it doesn't account for the safety features of modern vehicles, which are not standard on older cars. Tesla's telematics and safety reports also misrepresent the risk profile of Autopilot and FSD, as the system is typically deployed on controlled highways, leading to disproportionate mileage in lower-risk environments. This raises concerns about the accuracy of Tesla's safety claims and the potential for overstating its safety advantage.

The Dutch road authority RDW granted type approval for Tesla's FSD in April 2026, relying on its own verified test tracks and data auditing. However, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration has warned against correlating Tesla's self-produced numbers with official national accident statistics. The timing of this investigation is crucial, as European regulators are considering broader deployment of FSD technology. With 18 European countries signing a joint declaration to coordinate cross-border testing and accelerate the deployment of self-driving technology, scrutiny of safety claims is likely to intensify.

Tesla's safety claims have also faced backlash, with anti-G7 protesters in Geneva setting fire to a Tesla vehicle during demonstrations against economic inequality and corporate power. This highlights the company's growing role in political and social debates. As Tesla continues to navigate the complex European regulatory framework, the company must address these concerns to ensure the safety and reliability of its FSD system. The investigation by Reuters serves as a reminder that transparency and accuracy in safety claims are essential for public trust and regulatory approval in the autonomous vehicle industry.