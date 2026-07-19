Is the American Dream Still Alive? 51% of Americans Say No (2026)

The American Dream: A Dream or Reality? A Deep Dive into the CNBC Survey

The concept of the American Dream has long been a cornerstone of American identity, but a recent CNBC survey reveals a stark reality: 51% of U.S. adults believe it's out of reach for most people. This isn't just a feeling; it's a reflection of a deeper societal shift. In my opinion, this survey is a wake-up call, highlighting the growing divide between the haves and have-nots, and the changing expectations of younger generations.

The American Dream: A Changing Landscape

The American Dream, as popularized by historian James Truslow Adams, was a vision of a better, richer, and happier life for all. However, over the decades, this dream has evolved, and the CNBC survey sheds light on this transformation. Elizabeth Suhay, professor of government at American University, notes that Americans today are less likely to believe in the meritocratic nature of the economy. This shift in perception is crucial, as it influences how people define success and their expectations of the future.

Financial Stability: The Key to the Dream?

The survey reveals that 72% of respondents believe financial stability is essential to achieving the American Dream. This makes sense, as financial security is a fundamental aspect of any dream. However, the current economic climate is challenging. Guy Berger, workforce economist-in-residence at Guild, points out that people are gloomy about the economy, with stagnant hiring and high unemployment rates. Despite this, Berger argues that the economy is not terrible, and the recent upticks in inflation are not as concerning as previous periods.

The Cost of Living: A Barrier to the Dream

The cost of living is a significant hurdle for many Americans. The survey shows that 70% of respondents find the cost of living in their area unaffordable. This is not surprising, given the high prices of gas, food, and energy. Suhay emphasizes that the American Dream is dependent on both earnings and the cost of living, and this imbalance is contributing to the growing pessimism about the dream's accessibility.

The American Dream Across Political Lines

The survey also reveals interesting differences in how Republicans and Democrats view the American Dream. A significantly higher percentage of Republican-leaning respondents believe it's in reach for most or all people, while Democratic-leaning respondents are more skeptical. This divide is not just about political ideology; it's about the perception of the economy's fairness and meritocracy. Suhay suggests that Democrats, with their focus on equality, may be more attuned to the disparities that cast doubt on the idea of a meritocratic economy.

The American Dream Through the Eyes of Gen Z

The survey also highlights the differences between Gen Z men and women. Gen Z men are more likely to see marriage and children as requisites for the American Dream, while Gen Z women prioritize financial stability, freedom to pursue passions, and dream jobs. This reflects broader ideological differences between young men and women in the U.S. today. Suhay argues that these differences are not just about personal values but also about the societal expectations and opportunities available to each gender.

The Bright Spots: Optimism and Resilience

Despite the hurdles, the survey reveals a glimmer of hope. 44% of respondents have already achieved the American Dream, and 55% of those who haven't are confident they will. This optimism is a testament to the resilience of the American spirit. Suhay notes that people tend to be more optimistic about their own futures than they are about the American public as a whole, which is a positive sign.

The Way Forward: Redefining the American Dream

The CNBC survey is a wake-up call, urging us to reevaluate the American Dream. It's not just about financial success; it's about creating a society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. As Suhay suggests, the dream needs to be redefined to reflect the changing expectations and realities of modern America. This requires addressing the disparities in wealth and opportunity, and fostering a more inclusive and equitable economy.

In conclusion, the American Dream is a powerful concept, but it's time to acknowledge that it's not a reality for everyone. By understanding the challenges and opportunities highlighted in the CNBC survey, we can work towards a more just and prosperous society. The American Dream is not just a dream; it's a vision that can be realized through collective action and a commitment to equality and opportunity for all.