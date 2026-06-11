Is the Lifetime ISA Failing London's First-Time Buyers? | Property Price Cap & Penalty Explained (2026)

The Lifetime ISA (LISA) scheme, introduced in 2017 with the aim of helping young people save for retirement or a first home, has fallen short of its intended purpose in London, where the average first-time buyer price now exceeds £460,000. The LISA's property price cap of £450,000 is seen by many as outdated and restrictive, particularly in the capital's competitive housing market. This has led to a situation where savers are unable to find suitable properties within the cap, resulting in financial penalties and a sense of frustration among young Londoners.

Fraser Glenn and his partner Sophie Bower, for instance, found themselves in a difficult position after searching for flats in central and east London. They were unable to find a property under the price cap that met their needs, and Sophie was forced to withdraw her money from the LISA, losing £3,500 in the process. Fraser, on the other hand, decided to keep his money in the LISA, leaving it 'in limbo' until he reaches the age of 60.

Calvin Kern, another young Londoner, has been saving in the LISA for two years and is now looking to buy a two-bedroom property with his girlfriend. However, he has had to change his search area to Epping or Edgware, further east in Zones 4 and 5, due to the high prices in his original target area of Stratford. He is frustrated by the situation and believes that the penalty for withdrawing money from the LISA should be removed, as it puts additional pressure on young people in London.

Jordan Waite, who bought an ex-council flat in Archway just under the LISA cap, also describes the search as a 'massive struggle'. He believes that the LISA is not the golden scheme it was sold as, particularly in London, where the penalty for withdrawing money can be a significant setback. Helen Knapman, news and investigations editor at MoneySavingExpert, agrees that the LISA can help many savers get on the property ladder, but argues that it needs reform, particularly in London, where the average first-time buyer price is around £460,000. She calls for a 'two-pronged approach' with both the penalty removed and the property price cap raised.

The LISA scheme, while well-intentioned, has fallen short of its goal in London due to the high cost of living and the competitive housing market. The penalty for withdrawing money, combined with the low property price cap, has left many young Londoners feeling frustrated and trapped. As the government considers new support for first-time buyers, it is crucial to address the needs of existing LISA users and reform the scheme to better suit the realities of the London housing market.