Isle of Man TT 2023: Dean Harrison Dominates Superbike Race | Full Race Highlights (2026)

The Isle of Man TT is a legendary event, and the opening Superbike race did not disappoint. Dean Harrison, a Honda rider, dominated the race with a 15.580-second lead, showcasing his exceptional skill and pace. This victory marks his sixth at the event, solidifying his status as a top contender.

What makes Harrison's performance particularly impressive is his ability to maintain focus and pace throughout the race. Starting from the third position on the road, he came flying out of the blocks, leading by 4.8 seconds from Dunlop by the first timing line. His average speed of 134.892 mph from a standing start demonstrated his sheer talent and determination.

The race also featured an entertaining battle for second place between Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop. Hickman, who was injured in a crash at last year's event, pulled clear in the closing stages to take second by 12.416 seconds from Dunlop, who has a record 33 wins at the TT. This battle showcased the competitive spirit and skill of the riders, adding to the excitement of the event.

The race also saw Josh Brookes and John McGuinness in the top five, with Brookes running a special livery to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut. The event's atmosphere and competition were electric, with spectators and riders alike witnessing the thrilling displays of speed and skill.

However, the event was not without its challenges and controversies. The two sidecar races were cancelled on safety grounds after a review of a crash during qualifying that left reigning sidecar champions Ryan and Callum Crowe in hospital on Wednesday. Additionally, Maria Costello and passenger Shaun Parker were also injured in a sidecar crash on Tuesday, and English rider Daniel Ingham died in a crash in qualifying on Wednesday at Doran's Bend.

Despite these setbacks, the Isle of Man TT remains a legendary event, attracting riders and spectators from around the world. The race's unique setting, comprised of closed public roads, adds to its allure and challenge. The event's rich history and tradition make it a must-watch for motorsports enthusiasts, and Dean Harrison's victory further cements its reputation as one of the most prestigious and exciting races in the world.

Isle of Man TT 2023: Dean Harrison Dominates Superbike Race | Full Race Highlights (2026)
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