J.B. Holmes Returns to the U.S. Open 2026: Comeback Story & What to Expect (2026)

J.B. Holmes is set to make a highly anticipated return to the major championship scene at the U.S. Open, a tournament that has eluded him since 2019. This comeback is particularly noteworthy given Holmes' age and the fact that he hasn't played in a major in over four years. What makes this story even more compelling is the fact that Holmes has had a rather inconsistent career in the majors, with a mix of strong performances and missed cuts. In my opinion, this comeback is a testament to Holmes' resilience and determination, and it raises the question of whether he can still compete at the highest level.

One thing that immediately stands out is the fact that Holmes has earned his spot back in the national championship through his performance at Lake Golf and Country Club. This is a significant achievement, especially considering the high level of competition at the U.S. Open. From my perspective, this achievement is a reminder of the importance of consistent performance and the fact that age is not always a determining factor in a golfer's ability to compete.

What many people don't realize is that Holmes has had a rather mixed record in the majors, with a mix of strong performances and missed cuts. This is a common trend among many professional golfers, and it highlights the fact that consistency is key in the sport. In my opinion, this trend is a reflection of the high level of competition in the sport and the fact that even the best golfers can have off days.

If you take a step back and think about it, Holmes' comeback is a reminder of the fact that golf is a sport that is both physically and mentally demanding. It requires a high level of skill, focus, and determination to compete at the highest level. This raises a deeper question about the role of age and experience in the sport, and it suggests that while age may be a factor, it is not always a determining one.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the fact that Holmes has had a rather inconsistent career in the majors. This is a trend that is not unique to him, and it highlights the fact that even the best golfers can have off years. In my opinion, this trend is a reflection of the high level of competition in the sport and the fact that even the best golfers can have off days.

What this really suggests is that Holmes' comeback is a testament to the fact that golf is a sport that is both physically and mentally demanding. It requires a high level of skill, focus, and determination to compete at the highest level, and it is a reminder of the fact that age is not always a determining factor in a golfer's ability to compete. Personally, I think that Holmes' comeback is a fascinating development in the sport, and it raises the question of whether he can still compete at the highest level.