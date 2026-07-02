J.P. Crawford's Heroics Lead Mariners to 7-6 Win Over Diamondbacks (2026)

J.P. Crawford's stellar performance in the Mariners' 7-6 win over the Diamondbacks showcases his versatility and clutch gene. With two home runs, a game-saving catch, and the winning run in extras, Crawford's impact was undeniable. His power surge, evident in his 121 wRC+ and 0.81 K/BB ratio, is a testament to his improved swing and contact quality. The Mariners' offense, led by Crawford's prowess, built a 5-0 lead, but a sixth-inning implosion by Andrés Muñoz kept the game tight. George Kirby's outing was solid until the Diamondbacks' third time through the lineup, where he struggled. Matt Brash's poor performance allowed the Diamondbacks to tie the game. However, Luke Raley's crucial home run restored the Mariners' lead. The game's turning point came in the 10th inning when Crawford's exceptional catch and throw prevented a potential game-tying run. The Mariners' victory, attributed to their relaxed and cohesive team dynamic, highlights Crawford's importance as a clutch performer and a key contributor to their success.

J.P. Crawford's Heroics Lead Mariners to 7-6 Win Over Diamondbacks (2026)
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