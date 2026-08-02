Jackie Chan's Inspiring Message to Students: 'Help Others When You're Successful' (2026)

Jackie Chan's Visit to Pei Chun Public School: A Lesson in Humility and Giving Back

The legendary action star Jackie Chan's visit to Pei Chun Public School in Toa Payoh was a heartwarming event that left a lasting impression on the young pupils. At 72 years old, Chan shared his humble beginnings and the importance of hard work and dreams with the students, inspiring them to strive for success and give back to the community.

The Power of Dreams and Hard Work

One of the key messages Chan conveyed was the significance of dreams and hard work. He emphasized that while dreams may not always come true, they are essential for success. By working hard, one can achieve their goals and thank themselves in the future. This message is particularly relevant to the students, who may have different aspirations and challenges ahead of them.

A Journey of Resilience and Discipline

Chan's own journey is a testament to the power of resilience and discipline. Despite facing challenges, including his struggles with the English language, he persevered and became a global icon in martial arts and cinema. His story serves as a beacon for the young athletes supported by the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship (SOFPLS), encouraging them to embrace discipline and strive for excellence.

The Impact of Giving Back

The event also highlighted the importance of giving back to the community. Chan shared his experience of relying on donations and the advice he received to pay it forward. This message resonates with the pupils, encouraging them to perform little acts of charity and help others. By fostering a culture of giving, Chan believes that poverty can be eliminated, and love and peace can prevail.

A Star's Influence on the Youth

The presence of global icons like Jackie Chan at these events is a powerful motivator for the youth. The Lim Family Foundation's initiative to bring such celebrities to local schools inspires students and showcases the potential for success through hard work and discipline. The foundation's commitment to supporting athletes, including wushu scholars, is a testament to the positive impact of these events.

A Lesson in Humility

Chan's humility and willingness to share his story are commendable. By opening up about his past struggles and the advice he received, he demonstrates that fame and success come with a responsibility to give back. This lesson is valuable for the pupils, who can learn from his example and understand the importance of gratitude and community involvement.

In conclusion, Jackie Chan's visit to Pei Chun Public School was a powerful reminder of the values of hard work, dreams, and giving back. His message resonates with the students, encouraging them to strive for success and make a positive impact on their communities. The event also highlights the importance of humility and the potential for celebrities to inspire and motivate the youth.