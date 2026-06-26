Jacob deGrom Reaches 100 Career Wins as Rangers Beat Cardinals (2026)

The Quiet Triumph of Jacob deGrom: Beyond the 100th Win

There’s something profoundly satisfying about watching a veteran athlete achieve a milestone, especially when it’s as understated as Jacob deGrom’s 100th career win. On paper, it’s just another stat—a number that ticks over in the record books. But if you take a step back and think about it, this moment is about so much more than the math. It’s about resilience, the quiet grind of a pitcher who’s been both celebrated and scrutinized, and the way baseball rewards those who stick around long enough to let their talent outlast the noise.

The Milestone Itself: A Tale of Persistence



DeGrom’s 100th win came in his fourth attempt, a detail that I find especially interesting. In a sport where consistency is king, even the greats face hiccups. His May starts were uncharacteristically rocky—a 5.72 ERA and just one win. But here’s what many people don’t realize: deGrom’s journey to this milestone wasn’t just about raw skill. It was about adaptability. At 37, he’s not the same flamethrower who dominated in his Cy Young years, but he’s evolved. Five scoreless innings against the Cardinals? That’s not just pitching—that’s chess.

What This Really Suggests About Modern Baseball



This raises a deeper question: How do we measure greatness in baseball today? Wins are an outdated metric, a relic of a time when starters routinely went deep into games. Personally, I think deGrom’s milestone is less about the number and more about the context. He’s part of a generation of pitchers who’ve had to redefine success in an era of pitch counts, bullpen games, and analytics-driven strategies. His 100th win is a testament to longevity in a sport that’s increasingly unforgiving to aging stars.

The Unsung Heroes: Ezequiel Duran and the Rangers’ Lineup



While deGrom rightfully takes the spotlight, Ezequiel Duran’s three-hit night shouldn’t be overlooked. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it underscores the Rangers’ ability to win games without relying solely on their ace. Duran’s RBI double in the fourth inning wasn’t just a highlight—it was a reminder that baseball is still a team sport. Joc Pederson’s RBI single in the fifth? Another example of how small moments add up to big wins. This isn’t a one-man show; it’s a symphony, and deGrom’s milestone is just one movement in the larger piece.

The Cardinals’ Side of the Story



From my perspective, the Cardinals’ 2-1 loss is just as compelling as the Rangers’ win. Masyn Winn’s home run in the sixth inning was a spark, a reminder that even in defeat, there are moments of brilliance. Michael McGreevy’s six innings of two-run ball were solid, but not enough. What this really suggests is that the Cardinals are still searching for consistency, a theme that’s been haunting them this season. If you take a step back and think about it, their struggle to string together wins mirrors the broader challenges of rebuilding a franchise.

The Broader Implications: What’s Next for deGrom and the Rangers?



One thing that immediately stands out is how deGrom’s milestone could be a turning point for the Rangers. Winning their fourth straight game isn’t just a streak—it’s momentum. Jacob Latz’s perfect ninth inning for the save? That’s the kind of bullpen reliability that turns contenders into champions. But here’s the kicker: deGrom’s 100th win isn’t the end of the story; it’s the beginning of the next chapter. At 37, how much does he have left in the tank? And can the Rangers capitalize on this momentum to make a postseason push?

Final Thoughts: The Beauty of Baseball’s Quiet Moments



In my opinion, deGrom’s 100th win is a perfect example of why baseball is such a captivating sport. It’s not always about the grand slams or the no-hitters. Sometimes, it’s about a pitcher grinding out five scoreless innings on a Monday night in St. Louis. What many people don’t realize is that these quiet triumphs are the backbone of the game. They’re the moments that remind us why we keep watching, even when the scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole story.

So, here’s my takeaway: Jacob deGrom’s 100th win isn’t just a milestone—it’s a masterclass in perseverance. And in a sport that’s constantly evolving, that’s something worth celebrating.