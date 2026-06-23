Jaden Carey Commits to Ohio State: Why the Buckeyes Won Over Miami | 2027 CB Recruit Breakdown (2026)

Jaden Carey, a four-star cornerback, has committed to Ohio State, marking a significant win for the Buckeyes in their 2027 recruiting cycle. This decision comes after a competitive recruitment battle with Miami, where Carey's father, Marcus, played for the Hurricanes under current head coach Mario Cristobal. The 6-foot, 175-pound athlete is ranked as the No. 463 overall prospect and No. 45 cornerback in the 2027 cycle, according to Rivals Industry Ranking, and is also the No. 39 recruit in Florida. This commitment further solidifies Ohio State's status as a top-tier program, currently holding the 7th spot in the national rankings for the 2027 class, with 15 total commits.

Carey's decision to join the Buckeyes was influenced by several factors. Firstly, the appeal of staying in-state and playing for the Hurricanes was strong, but he ultimately chose to venture into the Big Ten. Carey expressed his interest in the all-around culture, staff, and players at Ohio State, emphasizing the importance of fitting in with the team and coaching staff. He also highlighted the development opportunities and the NFL experience of the coaching staff as key factors in his decision.

This commitment is a testament to Ohio State's consistent success in securing top-tier talent. The Buckeyes have already made significant early gains in the 2027 cycle, with commitments from players like David Jacobs, Jamier Brown, and Chris Henry Jr. The addition of Carey to the defensive backhaul, which already includes Deontay Malone, Eli Johnson, and Angelo Smith, further strengthens the team's depth and talent.

In contrast, Miami has faced a setback in its recruitment efforts, as Carey chose Ohio State over the Hurricanes. This loss comes after a similar situation in December when Miami was trending to land David Jacobs, but he ultimately committed to the Buckeyes. Despite these challenges, Miami continues to be a formidable program, and the recruitment battle between these two schools is likely to intensify in the coming years.

The Buckeyes' 2027 class is shaping up to be a strong one, with a mix of offensive and defensive players. The commitment of Carey, along with the previous additions, positions Ohio State well for future success and highlights the program's ability to attract top-tier talent. As the recruiting cycle progresses, the Buckeyes will continue to build upon this foundation, further solidifying their status as a powerhouse in college football.