Jake Hager Announces Pro Wrestling Return: Could It Be JCW? | Wrestling News (2026)

Jake Hager, the former professional wrestler known as Jack Swagger, is making a surprising return to the ring. After a brief retirement and a stint in mixed martial arts, Hager is gearing up for a comeback in the world of professional wrestling. This development is particularly intriguing given his recent public criticism of AEW and his previous retirement declaration.

Hager's wrestling journey began as a collegiate All-American and took off in the WWE, where he became a champion. However, his release from WWE in 2017 marked a shift towards independent promotions and eventually AEW. Despite his success in AEW, Hager's recent comments about AEW president Tony Khan and his departure from the promotion suggest a complex relationship with the company.

What makes Hager's return even more interesting is his choice of platform. He's been in talks with Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW), a promotion founded by the Insane Clown Posse. Hager's admission of being a long-time fan of the hip-hop duo adds a layer of personal connection to his decision. JCW's unique style and Hager's own history in wrestling make this a potential match made in heaven.

Hager's financial considerations also play a role in his decision. He owns a trucking company and rental property, emphasizing the importance of multiple income streams. Wrestling, with its potential for high earnings, could be a strategic addition to his portfolio.

The question remains: what does this mean for WWE and other promotions? Hager's return to wrestling, especially in a niche promotion like JCW, could be a strategic move for the company. It also raises the question of whether WWE might reconsider its relationship with Hager, given his past success and current popularity.

In my opinion, Hager's return to wrestling is a fascinating development. It showcases the ever-evolving nature of the industry and the complex dynamics between wrestlers, promotions, and fans. As a wrestling enthusiast, I'm intrigued by the prospect of seeing Hager back in action, especially in a setting that feels like a perfect fit for his unique style and personality.