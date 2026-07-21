Jalen Hurts' Future with the Eagles: What to Expect in the Upcoming Season (2026)

The Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback situation is a hot topic as the NFL's summer break begins. ESPN asks, 'Is Jalen Hurts' future in Philly on the line this season?' The question arises due to the team's recent struggles and the need for a new offense. Hurts, the Super Bowl MVP 16 months ago, has three years left on his contract with $22 million in guaranteed money set for 2027. However, there have been rumblings about his perceived responsibility for the offense's struggles in 2025, and these will only get louder if the offense struggles again in 2026. The Eagles made no move to give him more contract security this offseason, and while he still has franchise quarterback status, it's feasible for the organization to move on from him after this season if it so chooses. The new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion, will call for the most under-center play of Hurts' career, with significant changes to boot. This raises a deeper question: does the system suit the quarterback? In my opinion, Hurts has limitations, and the new offense may not be the solution. The Eagles' wide receiver situation is also a topic of interest. DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Johnny Wilson are all vying for starting roles. Smith has already proven his capabilities, and Lemon, despite missing spring practices due to a hamstring injury, is expected to have a big volume role as a rookie. Wicks is viewed as a starting receiver, and Brown had a solid spring. However, the team's special teams are a concern, with Elijah Moore and Darius Cooper competing for backup roles. The Eagles' training camp will be crucial in determining the team's future, particularly for the quarterbacks. Tanner McKee has been diligently preparing as a backup quarterback for three full years, and he outplayed 38-year-old Andy Dalton during the spring. However, the team felt he should have to earn the QB2 spot, which raises questions about the organization's decision-making. The Eagles' roster construction is also a key factor, with special teams and backup players playing important roles. The team's veteran players, such as Epps and Blankenship, are crucial contributors, and their performance will be vital to the team's success. In conclusion, the Eagles' future is uncertain, and the team's decision-making will be crucial in determining the fate of Jalen Hurts and the overall success of the organization. The upcoming season will be a test of the team's resilience and ability to adapt to change.
Jalen Hurts' Future with the Eagles: What to Expect in the Upcoming Season (2026)
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