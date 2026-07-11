Jamie Benn's Future with the Dallas Stars: Contract, Salary & Career Outlook (2026)

Jamie Benn, a stalwart of the Dallas Stars, is entering a pivotal phase in his career. With the 36-year-old forward's future in the NHL uncertain, the Stars' management is navigating a delicate situation. As a pending unrestricted free agent, Benn's contract negotiations will be a key focus for the team, especially with the looming restricted free agency of forwards Jason Robertson and Mavrik Bourque.

The Stars' cap space is tight, with only around $10MM available, and Robertson's contract alone is expected to exceed this amount. This financial constraint is further complicated by Benn's bonus-laden contract from the previous season, where his base salary was just $1MM, with an additional $3MM in bonuses. The $2MM in bonuses earned during the season will now count against the 2026-27 cap, exacerbating the team's cap crunch.

However, Benn's value to the team is undeniable. He has played 1,252 regular-season games and is just eight points shy of the 1,000-point milestone, ranking second in franchise history. Despite a recent decline in offensive production, he still managed 15 goals and 21 assists in 60 games during the 2025-26 season. This trend of declining point totals is not uncommon for players in their late 30s, but Benn's ability to provide strong value on a one-year deal remains a possibility.

The Stars' strategy is likely to focus on a similar contract structure to the one Benn played last season, with a low base AAV and achievable games-played bonuses. This approach would keep the team's salary cap situation manageable, especially with over $23MM in expiring contracts in 2027. The question remains whether the Stars can afford to retain Benn, and the answer may lie in the upcoming negotiations and the team's financial planning.

In my opinion, the Stars' decision to retain Benn will be a significant factor in their future success. Benn's leadership and experience are invaluable, and his ability to adapt his game as he ages is a testament to his dedication. The team's financial constraints should not overshadow the importance of keeping a cornerstone player like Benn. The upcoming draft and free agency period will be crucial in shaping the Stars' future, and the team's ability to manage these challenges will determine their long-term competitiveness.