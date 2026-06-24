Janhvi Kapoor's 'Like' on Peddi Criticism: Viral Screenshot Sparks Debate! (2026)

The Curious Case of Janhvi Kapoor’s Missing 'Like': When Social Media Meets Cinema

There’s something undeniably fascinating about how a single social media interaction—or the absence of one—can spark a wildfire of speculation. Recently, the internet erupted over claims that Janhvi Kapoor allegedly 'liked' a critical post about her own film, Peddi. The post, which labeled the movie as 'the most expensive disrespect to a leading woman in Indian cinema,' has since vanished from her activity feed. But the screenshots live on, and so does the debate.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how it blurs the lines between an actor’s personal views and their public persona. Did Janhvi genuinely endorse the criticism, or was it a mistake? Or, as some suggest, is this just another case of manipulated screenshots designed to stir controversy? Personally, I think the latter is more likely, given the fan page’s swift denial and the lack of an official statement from Janhvi herself. But the fact that this story gained traction at all speaks volumes about our collective appetite for drama—especially when it involves a high-profile figure.

The Bigger Picture: Peddi and the Objectification Debate

Let’s take a step back and look at the broader context. Peddi, a sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has been under fire since its release for its portrayal of the female lead. Critics argue that Achiyamma, Janhvi’s character, is reduced to an object of desire, with limited agency and relevance to the plot. This isn’t just a minor gripe—it’s a reflection of a deeper issue in Indian cinema, where female characters are often sidelined or sexualized to serve the male protagonist’s narrative.

What many people don’t realize is that this isn’t a new problem. From Kabir Singh to Pushpa, the industry has a long history of glorifying toxic masculinity while diminishing female roles. Peddi is just the latest entry in this troubling trend. But what’s interesting here is the intensity of the backlash. Social media has amplified the criticism, with users dissecting specific scenes and calling out problematic visual choices. This raises a deeper question: Are audiences finally becoming more critical of how women are portrayed on screen?

The Psychology of the 'Like'

Now, let’s talk about the alleged 'like.' Even if it was real, what would it mean? Actors are often expected to toe the line, promoting their films regardless of personal feelings. But if Janhvi did like the post, it could be a subtle act of rebellion—a way to distance herself from a character she feels was mishandled. Or maybe it was an accident, a fleeting moment of scrolling gone wrong.

From my perspective, the most intriguing aspect is how this tiny gesture became a Rorschach test for public opinion. Some see it as a brave stand against sexism in the industry, while others dismiss it as a PR stunt. What this really suggests is that we’re desperate for authenticity in an era of curated personas. We want to believe that celebrities share our outrage, even if it’s just a 'like' on Instagram.

The Future of Cinema and Social Media

This incident also highlights the growing power of social media in shaping narratives around films. A decade ago, a missing 'like' wouldn’t have made headlines. Today, it’s a full-blown controversy. This shift has its pros and cons. On one hand, it holds filmmakers accountable for their work. On the other, it reduces complex issues to viral moments, often missing the nuance.

One thing that immediately stands out is how quickly the conversation around Peddi shifted from the film itself to this alleged 'like.' It’s a distraction, sure, but it’s also a symptom of a larger cultural phenomenon. We’re more interested in the drama behind the scenes than the art itself. And that’s a shame, because Peddi could have been a catalyst for meaningful dialogue about gender representation in cinema.

Final Thoughts

As someone who’s been following this story closely, I can’t help but feel a mix of frustration and optimism. Frustration because the focus has shifted from the film’s flaws to a trivial social media interaction. But optimism because the backlash against Peddi shows that audiences are no longer willing to accept outdated tropes.

If you take a step back and think about it, this entire saga is a microcosm of the tensions between art, commerce, and social responsibility. Janhvi Kapoor’s missing 'like' may never be explained, but it’s sparked a conversation that’s long overdue. And that, in itself, is a win.