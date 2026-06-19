Japan's Revolutionary Satellite: Generating Electricity from Space (2026)

Japan's groundbreaking achievement in space-based solar power has ignited excitement and raised important questions about the future of energy. The country has successfully built and launched a satellite, named OHISAMA, which generates electricity from sunlight in orbit and beams it down to Earth as microwaves. This feat, achieved after decades of research, marks a significant milestone in the field of space solar power.

OHISAMA, weighing around 180 kilograms and the size of a washing machine, carries a single integrated panel with solar cells on one face and a microwave transmitter on the other. Its peak output of 720 watts, equivalent to a household coffee maker, might seem modest, but it's the demonstration of precision aiming that truly matters. The satellite's mission is to light a single LED at JAXA's Usuda Deep Space Center, a crucial step in the process.

The satellite's journey involves converting sunlight into DC current, then into microwaves at 5.8 GHz, and finally pointing the beam at a specific target on the ground. This two-way handshake, known as retrodirective beam control, is a technical marvel. However, the real challenge lies in maintaining the beam's lock and converting the microwaves back into usable electricity on the ground.

Japan's journey in space solar power began in 1983 with the MINIX experiment, and it has been steadily pushing the boundaries. The country has achieved significant milestones, including a 2015 ground test and a 2019 experiment that beamed power to a hovering multicopter. The recent 2024 experiment involved a transmitter bolted to an aircraft, showcasing the potential for long-distance power transmission.

Despite these advancements, the rocket launch has been a hurdle. The Kairos rocket, designed for the mission, has faced three consecutive failures, raising concerns about the reliability of the launch vehicle. The success of OHISAMA hinges on the successful launch of Kairos, a critical step towards the larger goal.

The ultimate vision is a two-kilometer orbital array in geostationary orbit, capable of generating a gigawatt of power, equivalent to over 10% of Tokyo's annual electricity. However, the cost of space solar power is a significant challenge, with estimates suggesting it could be up to ten times more expensive than terrestrial solar or wind power. This financial barrier has been a major obstacle in the realization of space solar power.

The competition is fierce, with China already investing heavily in large-scale solar farms, and other countries exploring innovative solar technologies. Japan's achievement with OHISAMA is a testament to the potential of space-based solar power, but it also highlights the need for further research, development, and cost-effective solutions to make this technology a viable and sustainable energy source.