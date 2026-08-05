Jazz Draft Review: Hits and Misses of the Last Decade | NBA Analysis (2026)

The Jazz have had a rollercoaster of a decade when it comes to their draft picks, with a mix of solid selections and some questionable choices. Here's a breakdown of the best and worst picks of the last decade, with a focus on the impact these players have had on the team's success and future prospects.

Best Picks

1. Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell's arrival in 2017 was a game-changer for the Jazz. His selection at 13th overall was a strategic move, trading down to gain picks, and it paid dividends. Mitchell's impact was immediate, as he became a three-time All-Star, a runner-up for rookie of the year, and a highlight-reel dunk contest winner. His ability to entertain fans and lead the team to the playoffs consistently is a testament to his talent. Mitchell's playmaking and scoring prowess have been instrumental in the Jazz's recent success, and his leadership on the court is invaluable.

2. Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler, drafted by the Grizzlies but traded to the Jazz, has been a fan favorite. Despite initial skepticism, Kessler quickly became a starting-level center with a knack for blocking shots and an emerging long-range shooting ability. His shoulder injury cut his season short, but his performance in the first three seasons in Utah was impressive. With a restricted free agent status, the Jazz are keen to keep Kessler, who has the potential to be a versatile, high-flying presence on the court.

3. Keyonte George

Keyonte George, drafted 16th overall in 2023, was a steal for the Jazz. Before injuries and tanking slowed him down, George was a scoring and assist machine, averaging over 20 points and six assists per game. His ability to average a steal per game was a bonus. With a full season ahead, George has the potential to be a key player in the Jazz's future, providing both scoring and playmaking.

4. Ace Bailey

Ace Bailey, drafted 5th overall, lived up to the hype with his explosive playing style. At just 20 years old, Bailey has yet to reach his full potential, and his starting role is likely to continue with the addition of a blue-chip player in this year's draft. His athleticism and scoring ability make him a valuable asset, and his second year in the league could be even more impressive.

5. Isaiah Collier

Isaiah Collier, drafted 29th overall in 2024, has been a floor general with a unique blend of speed and playmaking. His ability to break John Stockton's rookie assist record is a testament to his talent. Collier's speed and improved jump shot make him a versatile player, and his impact on the court is already noticeable.

Worst Picks

1. Cody Williams

Cody Williams' rookie year was a struggle, with a lack of NBA body and a poor shooting percentage. However, his effort and confidence gains during the offseason have been encouraging. If Williams can take a leap in his third year, he could be a valuable contributor, but for now, he remains on this list.

2. Taylor Hendricks

Taylor Hendricks' development was hindered by a gruesome leg injury in his sophomore season. The change of scenery in Memphis seemed to help, as he averaged double-digit points and rebounds. With consistent playing time and a more stable role, Hendricks has the potential to become a key player for the Jazz.

3. John Tonje

John Tonje's draft selection at 53rd overall and subsequent trade before his NBA debut make it challenging to assess his potential. However, the Celtics' ability to develop players suggests he could become a decent contributor. The Jazz's history with other late-round picks like Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman further adds to the intrigue.

4. Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen, drafted in 2018, was traded to the Grizzlies after just one season. His career has since flourished, and he has become a valuable contributor on a playoff team. Allen's improved performance in the past season, with career highs in points, assists, and steals, showcases his growth.

5. Udoka Azubuike

Udoka Azubuike's NBA career got off to a rough start due to a serious ankle injury. His lack of health and defensive struggles have been a hindrance. Azubuike's time in Phoenix ended his NBA journey, and he now plays in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. His potential was not fully realized, and his time with the Jazz was underwhelming.

In conclusion, the Jazz's draft picks over the last decade have had varying degrees of success. While some players have become key contributors, others have struggled to find their place in the league. As the Jazz prepare for their most important selection in franchise history, learning from both the best and worst picks can guide their future decisions.