Jeff McCartney's New Role: Operations Manager at Cumulus Salt Lake City (2026)

Jeff McCartney, a seasoned radio professional, has made a significant move by joining Cumulus Media's Salt Lake City operation as the new Operations Manager. This appointment marks a pivotal moment in McCartney's career, as he transitions from a long-standing role at iHeartMedia to a new challenge with Cumulus. With a rich history in radio programming, McCartney's expertise is poised to make a substantial impact on Cumulus' operations in the region.

A Radio Veteran's Journey

What makes McCartney's move particularly intriguing is his extensive background in radio programming. Having programmed CHR "97.1 ZHT" KZHT for nearly two and a half decades at iHeartMedia, McCartney has a deep understanding of the market and its listeners. His time at iHeartMedia also saw him manage Classic Hits 94.1 KODJ and AC "My 99.5" KJMY, further solidifying his expertise in various radio formats. The appointment of McCartney by Cumulus is a strategic move, leveraging his experience to enhance the company's operations in Salt Lake City.

A New Chapter for McCartney

In his own words, McCartney expresses excitement about this new chapter, highlighting his long-standing connection to Utah. His collaboration with Joyce Wirthlin, Cumulus' VP/Market Manager, is a testament to his ability to foster meaningful relationships. This partnership is expected to drive significant results for both the audience and clients, leveraging McCartney's competitive mindset and passion for the product. The appointment is a strategic move by Cumulus, aiming to capitalize on McCartney's expertise and build upon his successful track record.

The Impact on Cumulus

The addition of McCartney to Cumulus' team is a strategic move, addressing the programming opening left by Rick Vaughn's departure. McCartney's appointment is a clear indication of Cumulus' commitment to strengthening its operations in Salt Lake City. With his extensive experience and proven track record, McCartney is well-positioned to lead KBER and KENZ forward, building upon their existing success and fostering a competitive environment. The impact of McCartney's appointment is likely to be felt across the entire Cumulus network, setting a new standard for operations in the region.

A Broader Perspective

From my perspective, McCartney's move to Cumulus represents a significant shift in the radio industry. It underscores the importance of experienced professionals in shaping the future of radio. As the industry continues to evolve, the expertise and passion of individuals like McCartney will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and success. The appointment serves as a reminder that the radio industry is not just about programming; it's about building relationships, fostering talent, and creating meaningful connections with audiences. McCartney's journey is a testament to the power of experience and the potential for growth in the ever-changing media landscape.