Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Glow: The Truth Behind Dating Rumors with Brett Goldstein (2026)

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's chemistry on the red carpet is undeniable, but it's their recent comments that have sparked the most interest. The pair, who are starring in the new Netflix film 'Office Romance', have been promoting their movie and sending fans into a frenzy with their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. While their on-camera chemistry is undeniable, the real question is: are they dating?

In an interview with Savannah Guthrie on The Today Show, Jennifer Lopez addressed the dating rumors head-on. She laughed off the question, stating, 'There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person.' Brett Goldstein chimed in, adding, 'I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens. That’s why I’ve been standing so close this whole time.'

Despite the playful banter, J-Lo quickly clarified that they were 'not dating'. This response, however, sparked further speculation and interest from fans. The actress and actor have been spotted looking happy and relaxed together, with Jennifer pulling out all the stops for the glitzy event, almost spilling out of her plunging dress. Her shimmering makeup and Brett's dapper appearance only added to the chemistry between them.

The dating rumors have been a topic of discussion for the past few weeks, with fans wondering if their on-screen chemistry has translated into real-life romance. While Jennifer has been content to fan the flames during TV appearances, her recent comments on The Today Show have shed some light on the situation. She acknowledged the constant speculation and the difficulty in separating professional relationships from personal ones.

Jennifer Lopez's love life has been a rollercoaster, with multiple high-profile relationships and marriages. From her brief marriage to Cuban waiter Ojani Noa to her two-year relationship with record producer and rapper Sean Combs, and her marriage to Marc Anthony, J-Lo has had her fair share of romantic entanglements. Her divorce from Ben Affleck in 2025, after rekindling their romance in 2021, was a significant chapter in her love story. The actress has also been linked to former backup dancer Casper Smart and baseball player Alex Rodriguez, with whom she was engaged before ending their relationship in 2021.

In an interview with British GQ, Ben Affleck addressed the speculation surrounding their separation, stating, 'The truth is, when you talk to somebody, “Hey, what happened?” Well, there is no: “This is what happened.” It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.' This perspective highlights the complexity of relationships and the challenges of managing public perception.

As the dating rumors continue to swirl, Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's on-screen and off-screen chemistry remains a topic of fascination. While they may not be dating, their collaboration on 'Office Romance' has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on fans, leaving them wondering about the potential for a real-life romance.