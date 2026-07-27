Jeremy Grantham Warns of Market Bubble: AI Boom Could Lead to Historic Decline (2026)

The stock market is in a bubble, and it's about to burst. Or so says Jeremy Grantham, a veteran investor with a knack for predicting bear markets. In a recent interview, Grantham warned that the U.S. stock market is at its most expensive level ever, and the AI boom is to blame. He's not alone in his concerns; legendary investor Warren Buffett has also sounded the alarm, warning that the market is 'playing with fire' when it approaches 200% of GDP. And while Buffett's warning came in 1999, Grantham's concerns are not unfounded. The market capitalization to GDP ratio is currently estimated at 235%, which means the value of the total stock market is more than twice the size of the U.S. economy. This is a dangerous level, and it's only getting worse with the AI boom. But what does this mean for investors? Well, it's not all doom and gloom. Grantham acknowledges that the long-term prospects for the broad U.S. stock market are poor, but that doesn't mean the market will crash immediately. Instead, he predicts a crash like the one that befell Amazon after the dot-com bubble, where the company's stock fell 92% before eventually 'inheriting the earth'. And while SpaceX's $2 trillion valuation may seem excessive, Grantham believes it's another sign of extreme market enthusiasm. Historians may eventually view the company's public-market debut as 'one of the defining peaks of all time'. But what does this mean for the average investor? Well, it's time to take a step back and think about the bigger picture. The market is not immune to crashes, and it's important to be prepared for the worst. While Grantham's predictions may not come true, it's always better to be safe than sorry. And with the market at such an elevated level, it's only a matter of time before the bubble bursts. So, investors should be cautious and consider diversifying their portfolios to protect against potential market downturns.