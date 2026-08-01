The Future of Jhon Lucumi: A Bologna CEO's Promise and a Milan's Potential Gain

The world of football is abuzz with the potential departure of Jhon Lucumi, a talented midfielder who has been linked with AC Milan. Bologna's CEO, Claudio Fenucci, has confirmed that Lucumi can leave this summer if the right offer comes in, a promise made to the player last year. This development raises several questions and sparks further interest in the player's future.

A Star on the Rise

Lucumi, currently in the final year of his contract with Bologna, has been a standout performer for his national team, Colombia, during the recent World Cup. His strong performances have not gone unnoticed, with AC Milan reportedly interested in his services. The 28-year-old midfielder's contract situation and his impressive form make him a hot property in the transfer market.

A Promise Fulfilled or a New Beginning?

Fenucci's statement, 'We promised him this last year,' indicates a pre-existing agreement between the club and the player. Lucumi had previously received a significant offer that could have changed his career trajectory. Bologna's willingness to allow him to leave this summer suggests a commitment to honoring that promise. However, it also opens up the possibility of a new beginning for Lucumi, where he can explore new challenges and environments.

The Interest from Milan and Beyond

The recent interest from AC Milan, as well as other foreign clubs, including Juventus, highlights Lucumi's value in the market. The Rossoneri's pursuit of Lucumi is a testament to his potential and the belief that he can contribute to their success. However, the competition from other clubs, including Juventus, adds a layer of complexity to the situation, as Lucumi's future may depend on the offers he receives.

A Delicate Balance

Fenucci's words, 'If a suitable offer arrives, we'll make him happy. If not, he'll stay with us,' underscore the delicate balance between honoring promises and the club's best interests. Bologna's decision to allow Lucumi to leave this summer, despite his contract, demonstrates a commitment to transparency and trust. It also highlights the importance of recognizing and valuing player agency in contract negotiations.

The Future Uncertain, but the Potential is Clear

As Lucumi's future hangs in the balance, the potential for a move to AC Milan or another top club remains a possibility. His strong performances and the club's promise to honor his request for a move if the right offer comes in, create a compelling narrative. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining Lucumi's next steps and the impact he will have on his future club and the football world at large.