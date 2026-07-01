JJ Redick's Coaching Journey: From Debate to Success with the Lakers (2026)

The Rise of JJ Redick: From Podcast Star to Lakers' Coaching Anchor

There’s something deeply satisfying about watching someone defy expectations, especially in a field as scrutinized as NBA coaching. JJ Redick’s journey from podcast personality to a respected head coach is one of those stories that makes you pause and think, “How did we get here so quickly?” Just a few years ago, the idea of Redick leading an NBA bench was met with skepticism, if not outright ridicule. Fast forward to today, and he’s not just holding his own—he’s thriving. Personally, I think what makes this particularly fascinating is how Redick has silenced the doubters not through flashy rhetoric, but through steady, results-driven leadership.

The Skepticism That Fueled the Fire



Let’s be honest: Redick’s path to coaching was unconventional, to say the least. His post-playing career as a podcast host made him a household name among NBA fans, but it also raised questions about his coaching credentials. What many people don’t realize is that the transition from player to coach is often less about technical expertise and more about adaptability, communication, and emotional intelligence. Redick’s ability to connect with players—likely honed through his media career—has become his secret weapon. In my opinion, this is where the narrative around him shifts from “Can he really do this?” to “How is he doing this so well?”

Navigating Chaos with Poise



Redick’s second season with the Lakers was a masterclass in crisis management. Injuries to key players like LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Dončić could have derailed the season, but Redick turned adversity into opportunity. One thing that immediately stands out is his willingness to reconfigure roles on the fly. For instance, shifting LeBron into a more off-ball role during March wasn’t just a tactical adjustment—it was a psychological reset for the team. If you take a step back and think about it, convincing a player of LeBron’s stature to embrace a new role mid-season is no small feat. It speaks volumes about Redick’s ability to lead with both authority and empathy.

The Playoff Upset: A Coaching Clinique



The Lakers’ playoff victory over the Rockets is where Redick’s coaching acumen truly shone. With Dončić and Reaves sidelined, he leaned on Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard, two players who weren’t initially seen as primary scorers. What this really suggests is that Redick doesn’t just coach to the stars—he coaches to the situation. His defensive schemes, designed to exploit Houston’s inexperience, were a testament to his ability to scout and adapt. A detail that I find especially interesting is how he managed to keep the team’s morale high despite the injuries. It’s one thing to draw up plays; it’s another to inspire confidence in a depleted roster.

The Bigger Picture: Redick’s Impact on the Lakers’ Future



From my perspective, Redick’s success isn’t just about wins and losses—it’s about culture. He’s built an environment where players trust him, even when his decisions are unpopular. Take the decision to bench Rui in favor of Smart, for example. It was a bold move, but it paid off because Redick had already established himself as someone who prioritizes the team’s success over individual egos. This raises a deeper question: How many coaches in the league can say the same?

Contract Security vs. Player Alignment



Redick’s four-year contract extension is a vote of confidence from the Lakers’ front office, but it’s his relationships with players like Dončić, LeBron, and Reaves that truly cement his future. In a league where star power often dictates coaching decisions, Redick has managed to align himself with the team’s core while maintaining his authority. Personally, I think this is the most underrated aspect of his tenure. It’s easy to coach when you have talent; it’s harder to coach when you have talent that trusts you.

Should Redick Stay? The Answer is Obvious



To me, the question of whether Redick should return isn’t just a “yes”—it’s a “how soon can we extend him again?” The Lakers have found a coach who not only understands the modern game but also understands the players he’s coaching. What many people don’t realize is that in today’s NBA, where player empowerment is at an all-time high, having a coach who can balance respect and discipline is invaluable. Redick has proven he can do that, and more.

Final Thoughts: The Future is Bright



If there’s one takeaway from Redick’s tenure so far, it’s this: coaching is as much about people as it is about basketball. Redick’s ability to navigate challenges, adapt to adversity, and build trust with his players has transformed him from a questionable hire to a cornerstone of the Lakers’ future. In my opinion, his story is a reminder that leadership isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about knowing how to find them, even when the stakes are highest.

So, here’s to JJ Redick. The podcast star turned coaching anchor. The skeptics may have had their doubts, but the results speak for themselves. And if the past two seasons are any indication, the best is yet to come.