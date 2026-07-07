John Deere Classic 2023: Round 3 Preview, Tee Times, and How to Watch (2026)

The John Deere Classic is a thrilling golf tournament that promises an exciting weekend of sports action. With a star-studded lineup of players, including notable names like Lucas Glover, Lee Hodges, and Jordan Spieth, the tournament is set to be a spectacle. Here's a breakdown of how to watch, follow the scores, and stay updated with the latest tee times and TV schedules for Round 3.

A Star-Studded Lineup

The tournament is shaping up to be a real showdown, with some of the best golfers in the world competing for the top spot. Lucas Glover, the 2021 champion, is in a strong position with a two-shot lead at 14 under. Lee Hodges and Zac Blair are close behind, with 12 under and 11 under, respectively. Max Homa and Chris Gotterup are also in the running, with 9 under and 8 under, respectively. The presence of these top players adds an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

A Cut-Throat Competition

The competition is fierce, with only the top players making the cut. Jordan Spieth, with a score of 3 under through 36 holes, has just managed to secure his spot. On the other hand, Jackson Koivun, making his PGA TOUR professional debut, missed the cut with a score of 1 over. This highlights the high level of competition and the importance of every stroke.

How to Follow the Action

There are multiple ways to stay updated with the tournament:

Television : The Golf Channel will broadcast the tournament from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, while CBS will take over from 3-6 p.m. on the same days.

: The Golf Channel will broadcast the tournament from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, while CBS will take over from 3-6 p.m. on the same days. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: This exclusive service offers comprehensive coverage, including the main feed, marquee group, featured groups, and featured holes. It's available from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Key Groups and Holes

The marquee group for Saturday features Jordan Spieth, Mackenzie Hughes, and Erik van Rooyen. The featured groups include Rickie Fowler, Jonathan Byrd, Keith Mitchell, Tony Finau, Kevin Yu, and Matt Kuchar. The tournament will also highlight the par 3 holes at Nos. 3, 12, 14, and 16.

The John Deere Classic is shaping up to be an enthralling event, with a strong field and multiple ways to follow the action. Whether you're a golf enthusiast or just looking for some weekend entertainment, this tournament is not to be missed.