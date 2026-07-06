Johnny Marr Auctions Iconic Guitars: From The Smiths to Billie Eilish (2026)

Johnny Marr, the legendary guitarist and songwriter, is auctioning off a treasure trove of his beloved guitars, offering a glimpse into his illustrious career and the evolution of his sound. This decision, made in the process of writing his book, 'Marr's Guitars', is not just about letting go of material possessions but also about sharing his musical legacy with the world. The auction, set to take place at Christie's in London on September 17th, features almost 100 guitars, each with its own unique story and significance. Among these are the Rickenbacker 330 Jetglo, which played a pivotal role in The Smiths' iconic sound, and the Fender Johnny Marr Signature Jaguar, Comet Sparkle, which was used to record the Billie Eilish Bond theme, 'No Time To Die'.

Personally, I find it fascinating that Marr is auctioning off these guitars, as it raises questions about the nature of musical heritage and the role of instruments in shaping a musician's identity. What makes this particularly intriguing is the idea that these guitars, once part of the fabric of The Smiths and Billie Eilish's music, will now be owned by others, potentially inspiring new generations of musicians. In my opinion, this is a powerful reminder that musical instruments are not just tools but also vessels of creativity and emotion, capable of transcending time and space.

One thing that immediately stands out is the sheer variety of guitars on offer, each with its own unique history and sound. From the 1960 Cherry Red Gibson ES-355, given to Marr by Seymour Stein, to the Martin D-28, which was used to record classic Smiths songs like 'There Is a Light That Never Goes Out' and 'Cemetery Gates', each guitar tells a story of its own. What many people don't realize is that these guitars are not just objects but also witnesses to the creative process, capturing the essence of Marr's musical journey.

If you take a step back and think about it, this auction is not just about selling guitars but also about preserving and sharing musical history. It's a testament to the power of music to connect people across time and space, and it raises a deeper question about the role of musical instruments in shaping our cultural identity. A detail that I find especially interesting is the fact that Marr is donating the hammer price of 10 lots to charity, which further underscores the importance of music in our lives and the impact it can have on society.

In my view, this auction is a fascinating insight into the mind of a musician and the creative process. It's a chance to see the instruments that have shaped some of the most iconic music of the past few decades, and it's a reminder of the enduring power of music to inspire and connect us all. So, if you're a music lover or a collector, this auction is definitely one to watch. It's a unique opportunity to own a piece of musical history and to be a part of something much bigger than yourself.