Jon Jones Teases UFC Return: 'I’m Moving Like I Never Left' – Full Breakdown (2026)

Jon Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, has left the door open for a potential return to the octagon. In a recent social media post, Jones hinted at a possible comeback, stating, 'Never say never.' This statement comes after Jones has been training with Gable Steveson, who is set to make his UFC debut at UFC 329 in Las Vegas. Jones has been an integral part of Steveson's training camp, and he claims to be in great shape, moving like he never left the sport.

Jones' potential return is particularly intriguing given his recent health struggles. Earlier this year, he revealed that he has 'severe arthritis' and has already qualified for a hip replacement due to the damage sustained from his decades of wrestling and MMA training. The pain was so severe that he described, 'I went to bed in so much pain' during his training camp for the fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Despite these challenges, Jones remains optimistic about his health and fitness, crediting stem cell treatment for his recovery.

The 38-year-old, who holds an impressive pro record of 28-1 with one no-contest, has been vocal about his desire for a heavyweight clash with Alex Pereira. However, Pereira recently faced and lost to Ciryl Gane. Jones' potential return to the UFC would be a significant development, given his dominance in the sport and the intrigue surrounding his health and fitness. It raises the question: could Jones make a comeback that rivals his previous glory days?

From my perspective, Jones' potential return is a fascinating prospect. It highlights the resilience of athletes and the potential for second acts in sports. However, it also raises questions about the impact of long-term training and competition on an athlete's health. What makes this particularly interesting is the potential for Jones to become a mentor or a role model for younger fighters, showing them that it's never too late to make a comeback. But, in my opinion, it also underscores the importance of prioritizing health and well-being in professional sports.

Jones' statement, 'I'm moving like I never left,' is a powerful reminder of the athlete's determination and the potential for a remarkable comeback. However, it also serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the importance of listening to one's body and making informed decisions about one's health. If you take a step back and think about it, Jones' potential return is a testament to the human spirit and the power of perseverance. It raises a deeper question: how can we support athletes in their pursuit of excellence while also ensuring their long-term health and well-being?