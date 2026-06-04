Jonathan Gitlin Promoted to CEO of Create: What It Means for Entertainment Marketing (2026)

In the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment marketing, the recent leadership changes at Create, an entertainment marketing studio, offer a fascinating glimpse into the industry's future. As the company navigates an industry-wide transition, the promotion of Jonathan Gitlin to CEO is a strategic move that reflects a deeper understanding of the creative and operational dynamics of entertainment marketing. While the industry faces disruptions, Create's in-house succession plan and commitment to innovation position it as a leader in the field. But what makes this transition particularly intriguing is the unique perspective that Gitlin brings to the role, having progressed through nearly every level of the agency, from design intern to president. His firsthand experience provides a comprehensive understanding of the creative and operational sides of entertainment marketing, a rare insight that is invaluable in today's fast-paced industry. As Create heads into the 2026 Golden Trailer Awards with 16 nominations, Gitlin's promotion comes at a pivotal moment. His focus on culture, talent, and AI-native operations aligns with the industry's shift towards creative innovation and strategic vision. However, the timing of his promotion is also significant, as the entertainment marketing landscape faces disruptions, including the closure of Trailer Park Group and the emergence of new rival firms. In my opinion, Create's succession plan and Gitlin's unique perspective are a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and creativity. As the industry continues to evolve, Create's focus on culture, talent, and AI-native operations positions it as a leader in the field. The promotion of Gitlin to CEO is a strategic move that reflects a deeper understanding of the creative and operational dynamics of entertainment marketing. It is a move that will shape the future of the company and the industry as a whole. Personally, I think that the entertainment marketing industry is at a crossroads, and Create's succession plan and Gitlin's unique perspective are a step in the right direction. As the industry continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how Create navigates the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.