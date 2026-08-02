Joshua Jackson Joins Season 3 of Your Friends & Neighbors: Cast Update (2026)

The addition of Joshua Jackson to the cast of Your Friends & Neighbors is a significant development for the show, especially considering his impressive track record in television. With roles in popular series like Dawson's Creek and Fringe, Jackson brings a level of credibility and star power that will undoubtedly attract a wider audience. This is particularly intriguing given the show's premise, which revolves around a hedge fund manager's descent into a life of crime after a personal and professional crisis. The show's exploration of the dark underbelly of wealth and the consequences of one's actions is a compelling narrative, and Jackson's involvement adds a layer of intrigue to the story. As the show continues to build its cast, the anticipation for the upcoming season 3 is palpable, with fans eager to see how the new additions will shape the narrative and contribute to the show's success.