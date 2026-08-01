July 2026 Full Moon: Buck Moon Rising in Illinois | Astronomy Guide (2026)

The Buck Moon, a full moon named after the antlers of male deer (bucks) that are in full growth during this time of year, will be visible in Illinois on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 9:35 a.m. CT. This is according to Time and Date, which provides the exact time of peak illumination. The skies in Illinois are expected to be sunny with some intervals of clouds, making it a perfect day to catch a glimpse of the Buck Moon. Highs will reach the low 80s in Chicago and the high 80s in central and southern Illinois, so you may not need a jacket to view this full moon!

What makes this particular full moon fascinating is the historical and cultural significance behind its name. The Old Farmer's Almanac's names for the full moons come from a variety of sources, including Native American, colonial American, and European traditions. The Buck Moon is no exception, as it is associated with the growth of male deer antlers, a symbol of strength and vitality. This connection to nature and the changing seasons is what makes the Buck Moon so intriguing.

In my opinion, the Buck Moon is a reminder of the beauty and wonder of the natural world. It is a time when the sky is filled with the promise of new life and growth, just like the antlers of male deer. This full moon is a perfect opportunity to reflect on the cycles of nature and the importance of preserving our environment. Personally, I think it is a shame that many people miss out on these celestial events due to their busy lives, and I encourage everyone to take a moment to appreciate the wonders of the universe.

For those in Illinois, the best spots to see the full moon are far away from bright city lights. State parks and campgrounds are ideal locations for clear stargazing, such as Campsite 26 at Apple River Canyon State Park and the Area 4 Parking Lot at Iroquois County State Wildlife Area. However, for those in Chicago, stars will be more visible on the city lakefront, the Palos Preserves in Willow Springs, and the 606 Trail at 1801 N. Ridgeway, according to the Adler Planetarium.

In conclusion, the Buck Moon is not just a celestial event but a reminder of the beauty and wonder of the natural world. It is a time to appreciate the cycles of nature and the importance of preserving our environment. So, mark your calendars and find a dark, safe spot to catch a glimpse of this fascinating full moon. What makes this particular full moon fascinating is the historical and cultural significance behind its name, and I encourage everyone to take a moment to appreciate the wonders of the universe.