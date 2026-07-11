July 4th Weekend: A Guide to What's Open and Closed (2026)

As the 4th of July approaches, it's time to plan your holiday weekend shopping and dining. While many stores and businesses will be closed on July 4th, there are still plenty of options for those looking to stock up on essentials or indulge in some retail therapy. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know about which stores are open and closed on July 3rd and 4th, 2026.

A Busy Weekend for Retailers

The July 4th weekend is a busy time for retailers, especially with the 250th anniversary of American independence. Many stores will be open on July 3rd to cater to last-minute shoppers and those looking to beat the crowds. However, it's important to note that some stores may have reduced hours, so it's always a good idea to check before heading out.

Open for Business

Here's a list of stores that will be open during regular hours on July 3rd and 4th:

Applebee's

Burger King

Chick-fil-A

CVS Pharmacy

Domino's

Dollar General

Food Lion

IHOP

KFC

Kroger

Lowe's

Macy's

McDonald's

Stop & Shop

Target

Walmart

Modified Hours

Some stores will have modified hours on July 4th, so it's important to plan accordingly:

Best Buy: Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

IKEA: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

JCPenney: Open from 10 a.m., but closing hours vary by location.

Marshalls: Closed at 8 p.m.

Nordstrom: Some stores have special July 4th holiday hours.

HomeGoods: Closed at 8 p.m.

HomeSense: Closed at 8 p.m.

Michaels: Closed at 6 p.m.

Petco: Closed at 7 p.m.

Trader Joe's: Closed at 5 p.m.

TJ Maxx: Closed at 8 p.m.

Sierra: Closed at 8 p.m.

Whole Foods: Closed at 6 p.m.

Closed for the Holiday

It's no surprise that Costco will be closed on July 4th, but there are a few other stores to keep in mind:

FedEx stores may also be closed on both July 3rd and 4th.

UPS retail locations will be open on July 3rd but closed on July 4th.

Banks and the Stock Market

While many stores will be open, it's important to note that banks and the stock market will be closed on July 4th. Major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo will remain open on July 3rd, but most will close on July 4th. The stock market will also be closed on July 4th, with trading resuming on Monday, July 6th at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Planning Your Weekend

With so many stores open on July 3rd, it's a great opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping or stock up on essentials. However, it's always a good idea to check store hours before heading out, especially for those stores with modified hours on July 4th. And don't forget to plan for the holiday itself, as many stores will be closed, including Costco and some FedEx stores.

In my opinion, the July 4th weekend is a great time to get out and about, but it's also a time to be mindful of store hours and plan accordingly. It's a busy time for retailers, and with so many stores open on July 3rd, it's a great opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping or stock up on essentials. But remember, not all stores will be open on July 4th, so plan ahead and enjoy the holiday weekend!