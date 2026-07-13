Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, and BTS Unite for FIFA Halftime Extravaganza (2026)

The FIFA World Cup is about to get even more star-studded with the announcement of Justin Bieber's participation in the highly anticipated halftime show. This event, set to take place on July 19, promises to be a spectacle like no other, bringing together an eclectic mix of musical talents and global icons.

What makes this halftime show truly unique is its purpose beyond entertainment. Curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, the performance aims to raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative with an ambitious goal of $100 million to enhance access to education and football for children worldwide.

A Diverse Lineup

The lineup itself is a testament to the power of music to unite. Bieber joins forces with Madonna, Shakira, and BTS, a diverse group of artists who have collectively captivated audiences across generations and genres. Additionally, the show will feature Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the talented PS22 Chorus, a group of elementary school students from Staten Island.

The inclusion of Kermit, Miss Piggy, and other Muppets adds a layer of whimsy and a subtle reminder of the show's educational focus.

Bieber's Return to the Spotlight

For Justin Bieber, this performance marks a significant return to the stage since his Coachella headline set in April. His involvement in the FIFA halftime show is a testament to the event's prestige and global reach.

Bieber's enthusiasm for the event is palpable: "The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can." he said. "I'm grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world."

A Global Effort

The show's producers, Global Citizen, Live Nation, and Done + Dusted, have pulled out all the stops to create a truly international experience. Burna Boy, in a statement, emphasized the significance of representing Africa in this historic halftime show, calling it a "privilege and a responsibility."

The collaboration between Shakira and Burna Boy on the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, "Dai Dai," further underscores the show's global appeal and its commitment to celebrating football and culture.

A Fundraising Success

The fundraising efforts for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund are already underway, with a dollar from every ticket sold to the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches being donated. Additionally, Prime Minister Carney of Canada and Prime Minister Montenegro of Portugal have made financial commitments to support the cause.

This halftime show is not just about the music; it's a celebration of the power of sport and entertainment to make a difference. It's a reminder that even a brief moment of unity and joy can have a lasting impact on the lives of children around the world.

A New Perspective

As an observer, I find it fascinating how this halftime show has evolved into a platform for social good. It's a brilliant strategy to leverage the immense popularity of the FIFA World Cup to raise awareness and funds for education. The involvement of artists like Bieber, Madonna, and Shakira adds a layer of star power that will undoubtedly capture global attention.

What many people don't realize is that these artists are not just performing for their own gain; they are actively contributing to a larger cause. It's a beautiful example of how celebrities can use their platform for positive change.

In my opinion, this halftime show is a prime example of how entertainment can be a force for good, and I'm excited to see the impact it will have on the lives of children worldwide.