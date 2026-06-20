Justin Thomas on U.S. Open Practice Rounds: 'It's gotten terrible' (2026)

Let's talk about the fascinating world of professional golf and the unique challenges it presents, especially when it comes to practice rounds at major tournaments.

The Practice Round Dilemma

In the lead-up to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, a notable issue emerged: the growing wait times for practice rounds. Justin Thomas, a prominent golfer, described it as "terrible." The reason? More players are arriving early, not just to beat the crowds but to avoid the lengthy waits that have become a norm at these annual events.

A Historical Perspective

This issue isn't entirely new. Jack Nicklaus, a legend in the sport, had a unique strategy. He preferred to scout the course early, before it became a bustling hub of activity. This allowed him to get a feel for the layout without the distractions of other players.

Modern Adaptations

Today, golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are adopting similar approaches. They made a detour to Shinnecock Hills, ensuring they had a good understanding of the course dynamics. Others, like Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed, are also strategizing their practice schedules to maximize their time on the course.

Energy and Mental Stress

The U.S. Open week is notoriously energy-draining, and it's not just the physical demands. The mental stress of navigating a challenging course like Shinnecock can be immense. Golfers like Thomas and Spieth are opting to play practice rounds early, even two days before the official start, to minimize this stress.

The Impact of Crowds

One of the key factors contributing to the slow practice rounds is the number of people on the course. McIlroy pointed out that having too many people inside the ropes can hinder productivity. It creates an environment where players feel comfortable taking their time, hitting multiple balls, and not rushing through their rounds.

A Look at the Masters

Tiger Woods, known for his meticulous preparation, had his own unique routine. He would often play early, sometimes even before the course officially opened, to ensure he had the course to himself. His caddie, Steve Williams, even went as far as to adjust the clock to accommodate Woods' early tee time.

The PGA Championship

Scheffler had a unique experience at the PGA Championship last year. He was the only PGA Tour player on the course the Sunday before official practice, giving him an entire course to himself. This kind of solitude is rare and highly valued by golfers.

A Broader Perspective

The issue of practice round wait times highlights a larger trend in professional golf. As the sport becomes more popular and competitive, the demand for practice time increases. This, in turn, affects the dynamics of the game and the strategies golfers employ.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the practice round dilemma is a fascinating aspect of professional golf. It showcases the unique challenges these athletes face and the creative strategies they employ to gain an edge. It's a reminder that, in the world of sports, even the smallest details can have a significant impact on performance.