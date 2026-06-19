Juventus' New CEO Giovanni Carnevali's Agenda: Budget, Transfers, and Keeping Key Players (2026)

As Juventus welcomes its new CEO, Giovanni Carnevali, the club's financial landscape takes center stage. Carnevali's immediate focus is on understanding Juventus' financial health, a critical step towards shaping the team's future.

Financial Priorities and UEFA Compliance

One of Carnevali's key tasks is to grasp the club's settlement agreement with UEFA. This agreement dictates Juventus' spending power and the potential revenue needed from player transfers. The club's failure to qualify for the 2026-27 Champions League edition further complicates matters, necessitating a strategic approach to financial management.

Player Transfers and Budget Management

Speculation surrounds the potential sale of star players to balance the books. While names like defender Gleison Bremer are mentioned, Carnevali is committed to exploring all options. Retaining Bremer could be a possibility, indicating a cautious yet ambitious approach to squad management.

Contract Negotiations and Squad Stability

Carnevali's agenda also includes contract talks with striker Dusan Vlahovic. Keeping Vlahovic could provide financial relief, potentially avoiding the need to sign new center-forwards. This strategy suggests a focus on stability and a desire to build a strong core team.

Incoming Transfers and Squad Reinforcement

Despite the focus on financial management, Juventus is also actively pursuing incoming transfers. Talks with Atletico's Alexander Sorloth and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez are already underway, indicating a balanced approach to squad building.

A New Era for Juventus

As Carnevali embarks on his Juventus journey, the club's future hangs in the balance. His ability to navigate the complex financial landscape while strengthening the team will be crucial. The upcoming transfer window will be a true test of his leadership and strategic vision.

In my opinion, Carnevali's appointment brings a fresh perspective to Juventus. His experience and approach to financial management could be the key to the club's success. It's an exciting time for Juventus fans, as the club navigates a new era with a clear focus on both financial stability and on-field performance.