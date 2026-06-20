Kahleah Copper's Historic Night: Can the Phoenix Mercury Turn Close Calls into Wins? (2026)

The Phoenix Mercury's struggles persist, despite Kahleah Copper's remarkable resurgence. Copper's 41-point performance, a career-high and a historic feat in the WNBA, was not enough to secure a win against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury's ninth loss in 11 games highlights their ongoing challenge in closing out close games.

Copper's breakthrough is a testament to her resilience and hard work. Her ability to trust the flow of the offense, as opposed to forcing production, has been a key mental shift. This shift, coupled with her exceptional performance, has drawn praise from teammates and coaches alike.

However, the Mercury's defensive struggles remain a significant issue. Coach Nate Tibbetts emphasized the need for better defensive execution, particularly in late-game situations. The team's inability to consistently get key stops has been a recurring theme, separating competitive performances from actual victories.

The Mercury's individual performances, including Copper's, have been impressive but have not yet translated into consistent wins. This raises a deeper question about the team's ability to execute under pressure and close out games against high-powered offenses.

Despite the losses, there is a sense of optimism surrounding Copper's resurgence. Her performance offers a positive step forward offensively and a glimmer of hope that the team may be breaking out of their slump. However, the Mercury must now find a way to pair Copper's exceptional production with improved late-game defense to turn those close losses into wins.

In my opinion, the Mercury's struggles are a testament to the fine line between a competitive performance and a victory. It highlights the importance of consistent execution, especially in the high-pressure environment of the WNBA. As the season progresses, the team must find a way to build on Copper's breakthrough and address their defensive shortcomings to make a meaningful playoff push.