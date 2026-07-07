Kareena Kapoor Khan's Heartfelt Tribute to Karisma Kapoor: 'First Daughter' and Family Bond (2026)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the younger sister of Karisma Kapoor, has paid a heartfelt tribute to her elder sister, emphasizing the profound impact Karisma has had on their family and Bollywood. In a recent interview, Kareena described Karisma as the 'pillar' of the Kapoor family, a role she believes is irreplaceable. She praised Karisma's dedication to her craft, her role as a mother, and her enduring legacy in the industry, stating that every actress in India aspires to be like her.

Kareena's words carry significant weight, as she acknowledges the unique bond between sisters and the influence one sister can have on another. She calls Karisma 'the darling of the nation' and credits her for being the glue that holds the family together. This sentiment is particularly poignant, as it highlights the importance of family dynamics and the emotional support siblings provide to each other.

Karisma, in turn, expressed her humility and naturalness in her role as a role model. She believes that her actions and choices speak for themselves, and that her family's success is a result of her dedication and hard work. Karisma's perspective on motherhood is also noteworthy, as she emphasizes the importance of allowing children to learn from their own experiences, even if it means making mistakes.

The conversation between the sisters reveals a deep understanding of the evolving relationship between mothers and daughters. Karisma acknowledges that while she raises independent daughters, there are aspects of motherhood that remain constant. She finds it amusing that her children may perceive her as 'paranoid,' but she also recognizes the value of her motherly instincts and the need to guide her children without overprotecting them.

In conclusion, the Kapoor sisters' relationship showcases the intricate dynamics of family life and the power of sisterly love. Kareena's tribute to Karisma is a testament to the enduring impact of family members on each other's lives, and it highlights the importance of recognizing and appreciating the contributions of siblings, especially in the context of Bollywood's rich history.