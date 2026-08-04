Katie Taylor's Historic Fight: Alanna Nihell Recalls the Pioneering Bout (2026)

In the world of boxing, a sport often associated with male dominance, a historic fight between two young female boxers paved the way for a revolution. Today, we delve into the memories of Alanna Nihell, a Belfast boxer who faced Katie Taylor in a groundbreaking match nearly a quarter of a century ago. As Taylor prepares for her final fight, a glittering swansong in Dublin, Nihell reflects on the impact of that fateful encounter and the journey it set in motion.

A Historic Encounter

In October 2001, a 15-year-old Taylor stepped into the ring with Nihell, then known as Alanna Audley, in a fight sanctioned by the Irish boxing authorities. This was the first time women's boxing had been officially recognized in Ireland, and the implications of this match were immense. As Nihell puts it, "It was the building block in the right direction for female boxers, especially in Ireland." This fight, between two teenagers, laid the foundation for a new era in boxing.

Breaking Barriers

Nihell's journey as a female boxer was not without its challenges. She recalls the difficulty of gaining acceptance in a sport dominated by men. "It was hard to get accepted. We had to push for it," she says. However, she also highlights the inspiration she drew from Deirdre Gogarty, an Irish boxer who fought on the undercard of a Mike Tyson match in 1996. Nihell's determination and the support of fellow boxers like Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes helped her break down these barriers.

The Impact of Taylor's Success

Taylor's success post-2001 is a testament to the impact of that initial fight. She went on to claim five World Championship golds at the amateur level and a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics. As a professional, she has held multiple world titles. Nihell emphasizes the importance of Taylor's journey, especially when considered alongside the achievements of her male counterparts. "Me and Katie, to be on that high-performance programme with these lads, it brought us on even more," she says.

A Family Affair

Nihell's story is also intertwined with that of her younger brother, Lewis Crocker. She introduced him to boxing at a young age, and he went on to become the IBF world welterweight champion. Nihell's influence on her brother's success is a testament to the power of mentorship and family support in sports. "He watched me box as a youngster, and now to see him as a world champion is incredible," she says.

A Coach and a Friend

Nihell's boxing career has evolved into a coaching role, and she now works with the Army and Team GB as a performance coach. Her friendship with Taylor has endured, and she is eager to secure a ticket for Taylor's final fight. "She has flown the flag for us from day one. To be a part of her journey and see the progress of Irish boxing and female athletes is something I'm incredibly proud of," Nihell says.

Final Thoughts

The story of Alanna Nihell and Katie Taylor's historic fight is a reminder of the power of sport to break down barriers and inspire change. It's a story of determination, friendship, and the impact a single event can have on an entire sport. As Nihell prepares to bid farewell to Taylor's career, she carries with her the knowledge that she played a pivotal role in boxing history. "To play a part in history is something massive. I'm grateful to have been a part of it," she concludes.