Kay Lee Ray's Dream Matches: AEW Stars She Wants to Face (2026)

The world of professional wrestling is abuzz with the recent news of Kay Lee Ray's departure from WWE and her subsequent transformation into Alba Fyre. This move has set the stage for some exciting possibilities in the ring, and Ray is already envisioning her next steps.

What makes this transition particularly intriguing is the freedom it affords Ray to explore new rivalries and storylines. In a recent interview on 'Busted Open Radio', she expressed her enthusiasm for a host of potential opponents, each offering a unique and compelling narrative.

One of the names on her list is Willow Nightingale, the current AEW TBS Champion. Ray's interest in Nightingale is not just about the title; it's the opportunity to create a fresh and captivating story. This is a common thread in her approach to wrestling, where the storytelling aspect is as crucial as the physical performance. Personally, I find this perspective refreshing, as it elevates wrestling beyond mere physicality and into the realm of narrative art.

Another dream matchup for Ray involves Kris Statlander, who she recently shared a locker room with at Pro-Wrestling EVE's History Makers/Rule Breakers event. This encounter, though brief, must have sparked Ray's imagination, envisioning a future showdown. Statlander's unique character and in-ring style could provide a fascinating contrast to Ray's fiery persona, creating a must-see spectacle.

The mention of Mercedes Mone is also noteworthy. Both Ray and Mone have experienced the WWE backstage environment, and Mone's departure was notably dramatic, with issues of respect and treatment coming to the forefront. This shared history could add an intriguing layer to their potential matchup, turning it into a symbolic battle of ideologies and experiences.

Furthermore, the inclusion of Miyu Yamashita, the EVE International Champion, suggests Ray's desire to challenge herself against a diverse range of opponents. Yamashita's style, influenced by Japanese wrestling, could present a unique challenge and offer a cross-cultural wrestling experience. This is a detail that I find especially exciting, as it showcases the global appeal and diversity of professional wrestling.

In my opinion, Ray's choices reveal a strategic mind, one that understands the importance of storytelling and the value of diverse opponents in creating compelling wrestling content. Her approach is a testament to the evolving nature of the sport, where characters and narratives are as crucial as the moves themselves. This shift is what keeps wrestling relevant and engaging for a global audience, ensuring that it's not just about the physical battles but the stories that resonate with fans.

As an analyst, I can't help but speculate on the potential storylines and the impact these matchups could have on the wrestling landscape. Ray's next steps will undoubtedly shape the future of women's wrestling, offering a unique blend of athleticism and storytelling. This is the beauty of professional wrestling—it's a canvas where physical prowess meets creative expression, and the possibilities are endless.