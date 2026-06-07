Kaz Thorburn's Inspiring Journey: From Scoliosis to Running 551 Marathons (2026)

Kaz Thorburn: The Unstoppable Australian Marathoner

In the world of endurance sports, there are athletes who push the boundaries of what's possible, and then there's Kaz Thorburn. Her story is an inspiring testament to the power of human resilience and determination, as she defies medical predictions and societal norms to become one of Australia's most remarkable marathoners.

What makes Kaz's journey truly remarkable is not just the sheer number of marathons she's completed, but the fact that she was told she would never be able to do any of it. At age 12, Kaz was diagnosed with scoliosis and faced a future where she was told she would never play sport, have children, or hold a regular job. But Kaz had other plans.

A Different Kind of Champion

Kaz's story begins with a Little Athletics age champion, a bright and active young girl. However, her life took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition that would change her life forever. The doctors' words were stark: 'You're going to have major surgery, and you're not allowed to play sport, ever. And you won't have children, and you won't work a job.'

'I thought I couldn't do anything,' Kaz recalls. But her marriage to a young man proved her doctors wrong. She became pregnant and gave birth, challenging her own preconceived notions of what was possible. This experience sparked a new determination in her, and she began to explore the world of running.

Running Against the Odds

Kaz's first marathon was a surprise to her. She was 'clueless' when she completed the Gold Coast marathon in 1999, thinking she would just make it to the finish line without breaking something or dehydrating herself. But she did it, and that's when things started to take off. People saw her determination and encouraged her to try more marathons.

Kaz has now completed the 'six star marathons': Tokyo, Chicago, London, Paris, Berlin, and Boston. She qualified for Boston at 55 years old, a feat that never even crossed her mind. In 2024, she ran 70 official marathons, the record for an Australian woman in a calendar year. This is the equivalent of one marathon every five days, a testament to her unwavering dedication.

The Power of Perseverance

What makes Kaz's story so captivating is her ability to turn weakness into strength. The metal rod fused to her spine, a constant reminder of her past struggles, has become a source of empowerment. She maintains an upright and efficient posture, and the very thing that was once a major issue has become the driving force behind her success.

'The very thing that was the big issue has been the thing to push me through to where I am today,' Kaz explains. She embraces the challenges, the sore legs, and the tiredness, knowing that these are the steps towards her ultimate goal. Her determination is infectious, and it's what keeps her going when she feels like quitting.

A New Perspective on Life

Kaz's journey has given her a new perspective on life. She juggles running 70 to 100km every week with her full-time work, two things doctors told her teenage self she would never do. But she's doing it, and she's doing it well. Her husband has to stop her from running, and she's embraced the challenge of multi-day marathon events, like the one she organises in Townsville, where competitors fly in from around the world to run 30 marathons in 30 days.

'The only way to get through is to keep going,' Kaz says. 'Every day is day one. Even on day 29, I'm saying, 'Today is day one.' As the days go on, you actually start to feel better.'

A Message of Inspiration

Kaz Thorburn's story is a powerful reminder that we all have the potential to overcome our limitations. She has turned a diagnosis that was once a death sentence into a source of strength and inspiration. Her determination to prove the doctors wrong has not only changed her life but has also shown the world that anything is possible with hard work and perseverance.

'I'll get to 750 and see how the body is. If I'm still going OK, I'll push on to 1,000,' Kaz says with a smile. Her journey is a testament to the human spirit, and it's a message that resonates with people all over the world. So, the next time you feel like giving up, remember Kaz Thorburn and the incredible journey she's on.