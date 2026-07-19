Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser on a Dutton Ranch and Marshals Crossover (2026)

The idea of a crossover between "Yellowstone" spin-offs "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch" has been a topic of much speculation and excitement among fans. The two shows, despite their differences in tone and quality, share a common thread in their connection to the Yellowstone universe. With "Dutton Ranch" stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser expressing their enthusiasm for the crossover, it seems inevitable that the two series will eventually collide.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in "Yellowstone," expressed his desire to see a reunion between Beth Dutton and Kayce. He stated, "I would love it. Luke [Grimes] is one of our closest friends and like a brother to me." Reilly, who portrays Beth Dutton, echoed his sentiment, saying, "Yes, I would love for Beth to meet up with Kayce. I would love an episode like that. That would be really special."

The actors' enthusiasm is not just limited to a simple reunion. They envision a more extensive exploration of the characters' dynamics. Reilly suggested a road trip to Montana, implying a deeper journey into the characters' relationships. Hauser, on the other hand, highlighted the unresolved tension between Rip and Kayce, stating, "I would like to see Rip and Kayce get along for a change. A little peace."

The crossover idea has also gained support from the creators and showrunners of the series. Spencer Hudnut, the showrunner of "Marshals," expressed his interest in bringing Beth and Rip into their world, stating, "If the stars aligned, that would be pretty cool to have Beth and Rip in our world."

The popularity of both shows further strengthens the case for a crossover. "Marshals" has become the most-watched new series of the season, and "Dutton Ranch" has been renewed for a second season following impressive viewership numbers. Paramount, the production company behind both shows, would be wise to capitalize on this success by bringing the two hit series together.

However, the crossover's realization depends on Paramount's decision. The company has the power to navigate the logistics and make it happen. With the support of the creators, showrunners, and the stars themselves, a crossover seems highly likely. It would not only satisfy fans' desires but also provide an opportunity to explore the complex relationships within the Yellowstone universe, offering a unique and captivating experience for viewers.