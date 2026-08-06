Kelsey Mitchell's Surprising Pick for the Indiana Fever's 'Glue': Sophie Cunningham (2026)

Kelsey Mitchell, a key player for the Indiana Fever, has a unique perspective on the team's success. While stars like Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull undoubtedly shine, Mitchell has identified an unsung hero: Sophie Cunningham. In a recent game, Cunningham's performance was exceptional, scoring 24 points and contributing 6 rebounds and 2 assists. But her impact goes beyond the statistics. Mitchell praised Cunningham as the 'glue' of the team, highlighting her energy, effort, and shooting ability that have opened up avenues for the entire team. This perspective is particularly interesting as it challenges the traditional notion of star players as the sole drivers of success. What makes this even more fascinating is the way Cunningham has become an emotional leader and a key figure in maintaining team cohesion. Her vocal support and intense presence on the court have created a positive team dynamic. This raises a deeper question: how much of a team's success can be attributed to these behind-the-scenes leaders, and what role do they play in shaping the overall culture and performance? From my perspective, this dynamic is a crucial aspect of team sports, and it's often overlooked. The fact that Cunningham is averaging 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 13 games further emphasizes her importance. What many people don't realize is that these behind-the-scenes leaders can have a profound impact on the team's success, and their influence often extends far beyond the statistics. In the context of the Indiana Fever, Cunningham's role as a 'glue' has been instrumental in bringing the team together and fostering a positive, cohesive environment. This is particularly notable given the team's recent success, which has been attributed to the contributions of several players surrounding Clark, Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston. One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of recognizing and valuing these unsung heroes. In my opinion, the true measure of a team's success is not just the individual achievements of stars, but also the collective effort and cohesion that these behind-the-scenes leaders help to cultivate. As the Indiana Fever continue to prepare for their upcoming games, it will be interesting to see how Cunningham's role as a 'glue' continues to evolve and impact the team's performance. This raises a broader question: how can we better recognize and appreciate the contributions of these unsung heroes in team sports, and what role do they play in shaping the future of the sport?