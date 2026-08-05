Kelsey Plum's Surprising Trade: What's Next for the Phoenix Mercury? (2026)

The WNBA's mid-season trade frenzy has officially begun, and the Los Angeles Sparks have made a bold move, sending All-Star guard Kelsey Plum to the Phoenix Mercury in exchange for a first-round pick, Monique Akoa Makani, and a second-round draft choice in 2028. This deal, finalized just before the trade deadline, marks a significant shift in the league's dynamics, particularly for the struggling Sparks and the rising Mercury.

The Plum Factor

Kelsey Plum, a free agent at the end of the season, has been sidelined since June due to a lower leg injury. Her absence has undoubtedly impacted the Sparks' performance, as they've struggled in her absence, losing six of their last seven games. Plum's average of 23.9 points and 6.4 assists before her injury highlights her importance to the team. The trade decision, despite her injury, suggests that the Sparks are prioritizing long-term planning and a potential rebuild.

Mercury's Rise

On the other side of the trade, the Phoenix Mercury are looking to capitalize on their recent success. They've made significant strides this season, returning to the WNBA Finals after a strong performance last year. The addition of Plum, an All-Star talent, could further elevate their chances of making a deep playoff run. However, the Mercury's current record of 11-19 and their position six games behind the New York Liberty in the standings indicate that they still have work to do.

Akoa Makani's Role

Monique Akoa Makani, the player acquired by the Sparks, is a rookie averaging 9.4 points and 2.5 assists in 16 games. Her hamstring injury earlier in the season might have impacted her performance, but the Sparks are likely hoping that her development will contribute to their rebuilding efforts. The 2028 second-round draft pick also adds an element of future security for the team.

The Trade's Impact

This trade has several implications for the WNBA. Firstly, it showcases the league's willingness to make bold moves to shake up the standings. The Sparks, despite their struggles, are showing a commitment to a rebuild, which could benefit them in the long term. For the Mercury, the trade is a strategic move to build upon their recent success and challenge for the championship.

Personal Take

In my opinion, this trade is a fascinating development in the WNBA. It highlights the delicate balance between short-term performance and long-term strategy. The Sparks' decision to trade Plum, despite her injury, suggests a willingness to take risks for future success. Meanwhile, the Mercury's acquisition of Plum adds a layer of intrigue to their playoff aspirations. What makes this particularly interesting is the potential impact on the league's power dynamics and the ongoing rebuilding efforts across the league.

As the season progresses, we'll see how these moves play out and whether they lead to the anticipated shifts in the WNBA's landscape.