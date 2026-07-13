Kemi Badenoch's Equality Act Plans: A Step Towards Populist Appeal? (2026)

In a bold move, Kemi Badenoch, the former Conservative minister for equalities, has vowed to scrap the public sector equality duty (PSED) as part of her campaign against 'identity politics'. This decision, which aims to position her party between Labour and Reform UK, has sparked intense debate and raised important questions about the role of equality initiatives in public life.

The Equality Debate Unveiled

Badenoch's pledge to abolish PSED, a legal requirement for public bodies to promote equality, has divided opinions. While she argues that it enables 'dangerous and divisive agendas', critics warn of the potential consequences for various equality-related areas, including race, gender, disability, religion, and pregnancy.

A Step Towards Populist Appeal?

By targeting what she describes as 'identity politics', Badenoch seeks to tap into a growing sentiment among some voters. This strategy, however, has drawn comparisons with Reform UK's more extreme stance, which advocates for the complete scrapping of the Equality Act. Badenoch's approach, in contrast, aims to strike a balance, proposing an overhaul of the Equality Act while maintaining a commitment to equality and diversity.

The Impact on Public Bodies

The PSED has been linked to positive outcomes in equality practice, according to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). Its potential removal could have far-reaching implications for public services, from the police to the Bank of England. For instance, the Bank's decision to feature animals on banknotes, which Badenoch criticized, was influenced by public consultation results. Without PSED, such decisions might be driven solely by popular opinion, potentially sidelining important considerations of equality and diversity.

A Broader Perspective

The debate surrounding PSED and identity politics reflects a global trend of increasing polarization. As societies grapple with issues of equality, representation, and inclusion, the line between progressive policies and 'dangerous agendas' becomes increasingly blurred. Badenoch's proposal, therefore, invites us to reflect on the delicate balance between promoting equality and avoiding the pitfalls of ideological extremism.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Badenoch's decision to scrap PSED is a bold and controversial move that will undoubtedly shape the future of equality initiatives in the UK. While it aims to address concerns about identity politics, it also raises questions about the potential erosion of hard-fought equality gains. As we navigate these complex issues, it's crucial to maintain an open dialogue and carefully consider the implications of such decisions on our society as a whole.