Kenley Jansen Injured: Tigers' Reliever on 15-Day IL, Drew Sommers Called Up (2026)

The Tigers' recent injuries have been a cause for concern, particularly with the news of Kenley Jansen's 15-day IL stint due to pelvic inflammation. This development highlights the team's ongoing struggles with groin strains, a recurring issue for both Jansen and Casey Mize. The team's strategy, as explained by manager AJ Hinch, emphasizes the need for a full and healthy roster, especially in the bullpen.

Jansen's discomfort was evident during the game, as he appeared uneasy running to first base and called for trainers after walking Mike Trout. The groin strain, which has plagued him earlier in the season, has now progressed to pelvic inflammation, indicating a more serious underlying issue. This is a significant concern, as it suggests a potential long-term absence for one of the team's key relievers.

Mize, who had recently returned from a similar groin strain, also had more imaging done, but was not immediately placed on the IL. The team's decision to keep him in the game for four innings suggests a cautious approach, aiming to manage his health while maintaining team performance. This strategy reflects the Tigers' commitment to balancing short-term wins with long-term player health.

The Tigers' bullpen situation is now in flux, with Drew Sommers called up to take Jansen's spot. This move underscores the team's need for flexibility and depth in the face of injuries. The organization must carefully manage its resources to ensure a competitive lineup, especially with the pressure of a tight schedule and the desire to maintain a strong playoff push.

In my opinion, the Tigers' handling of these injuries demonstrates a thoughtful and strategic approach to player health and team performance. While it may be a challenge to maintain a full roster, the organization's commitment to managing player health and avoiding further injuries is commendable. The team's ability to adapt and make strategic decisions will be crucial in their pursuit of a successful season.