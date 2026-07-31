Giancarlo Fisichella, a veteran Italian driver, is praising his countryman, Kimi Antonelli, for his recent success in Formula 1. Fisichella, who won three races in his career, is delighted to see Antonelli shatter the 20-year-old record of being the last Italian winner of a Grand Prix. Antonelli's winning streak began in China and continued through Japan, Miami, Canada, and Monaco, showcasing his speed and consistency. Despite facing reliability issues and being outperformed by his teammate in some races, Antonelli remains a strong contender in the Drivers' Championship, currently holding a 25-point lead over George Russell. Fisichella believes Antonelli has the potential to become the youngest-ever F1 World Champion, emphasizing the need for him to stay focused and not succumb to pressure. He highlights Antonelli's impressive performance, especially considering his rookie season in 2025, where he recorded three podiums. Fisichella also mentions that Antonelli's rise this year is a testament to his growth and experience, having learned from his mistakes in the past. The last Italian to win the Drivers' Championship was Alberto Ascari in 1953, and Fisichella expresses his eagerness to see this record broken, as Italy has been longing for an Italian champion for far too long, with the last one being himself 20 years ago. This commentary highlights the excitement and anticipation surrounding Antonelli's potential dominance in the sport, and the joy of seeing Italian talent shine on the global stage.
Kimi Antonelli: Italy's New F1 Hero - Can He Handle the Pressure? (2026)
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