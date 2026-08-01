Kirk Cousins Praises Klint Kubiak's Impact on Raiders' Offseason Program (2026)

The Raiders' quarterback, Kirk Cousins, is praising the leadership and approach of their new head coach, Klint Kubiak, following the team's recent OTAs. Cousins, with a wealth of experience in the NFL, has been impressed by the intensity and focus of the offseason program, crediting Kubiak for setting a high standard and creating a sense of urgency. This is a significant departure from the team's previous struggles, and Cousins believes it's a crucial step in the right direction for the franchise's rebuilding process.

Cousins highlights Kubiak's work ethic and humility, noting that he is a serious coach who doesn't tolerate 'tomfoolery'. This approach, according to Cousins, has been instrumental in the team's progress. The quarterback also appreciates Kubiak's ability to convey expectations clearly, even though he is one of the NFL's quieter coaches. Cousins emphasizes that Kubiak's quietness is not a sign of lack of conviction but rather a calculated way of communicating his vision for the team.

The quarterback's comments suggest a positive shift in the team's culture, with Cousins expressing a sense of urgency and a shared goal among the players. This could be a pivotal moment for the Raiders, as they look to build upon the foundation laid during the OTAs and continue their journey towards becoming a competitive force in the NFL.

In my opinion, Cousins' praise for Kubiak is a strong indicator of the coach's ability to inspire and motivate a team. The quarterback's words highlight a rare combination of leadership qualities, including a strong work ethic, humility, and a clear vision. This could be a significant factor in the Raiders' success moving forward, as they navigate the challenges of rebuilding a struggling franchise.