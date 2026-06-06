KiwiSaver Strategies: Maximizing Your Retirement Savings (2026)

In this week's episode of 'No Stupid Questions', Susan Edmunds tackles a listener's query about KiwiSaver contributions and the complexities of retirement planning. The question revolves around the strategy of one spouse contributing to their partner's KiwiSaver account, aiming to boost the growth of their retirement savings. Susan acknowledges the potential benefits of this approach, noting that KiwiSaver is typically considered relationship property, ensuring a claimable investment even in the event of a separation. However, she emphasizes the limited incentives for self-employed individuals to participate in KiwiSaver, primarily due to the modest government bonus of $260 annually.

Susan's commentary highlights the importance of self-employed individuals having an alternative retirement savings strategy if they choose not to join KiwiSaver. She encourages regular reviews to ensure retirement savings goals are met and suggests reassessing the situation if future incentives make KiwiSaver more appealing. The discussion also touches on the upcoming changes to foreign investment funds regulations, with the threshold set to increase from $50,000 to $100,000, though the legislation is unlikely to be passed before the election.

The second part of the episode addresses a listener's question about New Zealand Superannuation residency requirements. The listener, who has lived and worked in Australia for an extended period, is concerned about their eligibility for NZ Super. Susan clarifies that while they can apply for NZ Super, they might need to wait until the Australian pension age of 67 to qualify, as they can only count their Australian residency years once they reach that age. This highlights the importance of understanding the residency requirements for pension benefits, especially for those with international work histories.

Throughout the episode, Susan's expertise shines as she navigates complex financial topics with clarity and insight. Her ability to provide practical advice and dispel misconceptions makes 'No Stupid Questions' a valuable resource for listeners seeking guidance on various financial matters.