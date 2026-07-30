Kurdistan's Runaki Program: 90%+ Enjoy 24/7 Electricity at Lower Costs (2026)

Kurdistan's Electricity Revolution: A Case Study in Progress

The Kurdistan Region is undergoing a remarkable transformation in its energy landscape, and the numbers are truly eye-opening. The Runaki program, a bold initiative by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), has achieved a significant milestone: over 90% of the region now enjoys 24-hour electricity. This is a testament to the power of innovative policy-making and its potential to improve lives.

What's even more impressive is that this progress comes with a financial bonus for residents. The KRG Ministry of Electricity's data reveals that around 80% of households are paying less for electricity than before, particularly those with lower incomes. This is a rare win-win scenario where improved services come at a reduced cost. The program's success is evident in the billing insights for May, showing that the majority of families are paying less while enjoying uninterrupted power.

The beauty of the Runaki program lies in its tailored approach. Each province has its own thresholds, ensuring that the benefits are distributed fairly. For instance, in Erbil, households consuming under 610 kWh and paying less than 43,000 IQD generally see lower costs, while in Sulaimani, the thresholds are adjusted to 465 kWh and 32,000 IQD. This level of customization is not just about fairness; it's a strategic move to address the unique needs of each area.

Personally, I find this approach fascinating because it challenges the one-size-fits-all mentality that often plagues policy design. The KRG's willingness to adapt the program to local contexts is a testament to their commitment to serving the people effectively. This is a prime example of how governments can use data and flexibility to create impactful solutions.

The program's origins are just as intriguing. Announced by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in 2024 and approved by the KRG Council of Ministers in 2025, Runaki is part of a broader vision to modernize the power sector. This long-term strategy is a breath of fresh air in a region where short-term fixes often dominate political agendas. The KRG's commitment to a sustainable energy future is commendable and sets a precedent for other regions.

Looking ahead, the KRG aims to extend 24-hour electricity to every corner of the Kurdistan Region by the end of 2026. This ambitious goal is not just about providing a basic amenity; it's about empowering communities and driving economic growth. Reliable electricity is the backbone of modern life, and its availability can significantly impact a region's development trajectory.

In conclusion, the Runaki program is a shining example of how governments can revolutionize essential services. By combining progressive tariff systems with a localized approach, the KRG has achieved remarkable success. As the program continues to roll out, it will be fascinating to see the long-term impact on the region's social and economic fabric. This is a story of transformation, and I believe it holds valuable lessons for policymakers worldwide.