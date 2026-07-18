Kurt Angle Reacts to Kendal Grey's NXT Championship Win: A New Generation Emerges (2026)

In the world of professional wrestling, the legacy of iconic figures often lives on through the inspiration they provide to the next generation. This is precisely what we're witnessing with the rise of Kendal Grey, a name that has quickly become synonymous with dominance in the WWE NXT division.

Kendal Grey's journey is a testament to the impact of role models in sports. Her wrestling style and amateur background have drawn comparisons to the legendary Kurt Angle, earning her the nickname "Female Kurt Angle." But it's not just her moves that pay homage to Angle; Grey's choice of gear at the Great American Bash, where she claimed the NXT Women's Championship, was a deliberate nod to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Angle himself acknowledged this tribute on his X account, expressing pride in Grey's achievement. His words, "Witnessing the rise of the next generation is nothing short of incredible!", capture the essence of mentorship and the passing of the torch in sports. Grey's response, a playful GIF and a goat emoji, showcases the lighthearted camaraderie that often defines the wrestling community.

However, Angle's subsequent warning to Grey hints at the competitive nature of the sport. He teases the emergence of a younger "Angle" in eight years, a potential rival for Grey's title. This adds an intriguing layer of anticipation to the future of the NXT Women's Championship.

The story of Kendal Grey and her connection to Kurt Angle is a fascinating narrative within the WWE NXT universe. It showcases the impact of role models, the importance of homage, and the ever-present anticipation of future rivalries. As we look forward, the question arises: Will Grey's reign be challenged by the next generation of Angles? Only time will tell in the exciting world of WWE NXT.