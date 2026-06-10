Leatherwitch - First Spell Album Review: Marta Gabriel's Solo Debut (2026)

The Witch’s New Spell: Marta Gabriel’s Leatherwitch and the Evolution of Heavy Metal

When Crystal Viper disbanded last year, it felt like the end of an era. As someone who’s followed Marta Gabriel’s journey since Queen of the Witches, I couldn’t help but wonder: what’s next? The answer arrived in the form of First Spell, Gabriel’s solo debut under the Leatherwitch banner. And let me tell you, it’s not just a new album—it’s a statement.

From Crystal Viper to Leatherwitch: A Seamless Transformation



One thing that immediately stands out is how effortlessly Gabriel transitions from Crystal Viper’s power metal roots to Leatherwitch’s stripped-down heavy metal sound. It’s like she’s shed the trappings of her former band while retaining the essence of what made her a force to be reckoned with. Personally, I think this shift is more than just a stylistic choice—it’s a declaration of independence. Leatherwitch feels like Gabriel unchained, free to explore her craft without the constraints of a band dynamic.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how she manages to keep the energy intact. Tracks like Heroes and the Dice and Living in the Fast Lane are tailor-made for maximum volume, and I can’t help but feel a sense of nostalgia mixed with something fresh. It’s as if Gabriel took the best parts of Crystal Viper and distilled them into something raw and unapologetic.

The Frontwoman’s Moxie



Marta Gabriel is, without a doubt, the heart and soul of Leatherwitch. Her vocals are as commanding as ever, but what’s truly impressive is her versatility. She’s not just a singer—she’s a guitarist, a songwriter, and a bandleader. In my opinion, this album is a testament to her all-around talent.

Take Living in the Fast Lane, for example. Her lead guitar work is nothing short of electrifying, and it’s moments like these that remind me why she’s one of the most underrated figures in metal today. But what many people don’t realize is how much she’s carrying this project on her shoulders. From the riff-heavy Two Tons of Steel to the bass-driven Silver Stallions, Gabriel’s fingerprints are all over this album.

That said, the drumming feels like the one area where Leatherwitch doesn’t quite hit the mark. It’s competent, sure, but it lacks the punch that the rest of the album delivers. If you take a step back and think about it, this could be a deliberate choice to keep the focus on Gabriel’s performance, but I can’t help but wonder if a more dynamic drummer could’ve elevated the material even further.

A Safe Spell or a Bold Incantation?



Here’s where things get interesting. First Spell is undeniably catchy, but it doesn’t take many risks. From my perspective, this is both a strength and a weakness. On one hand, Gabriel knows exactly what her audience wants—chest-thumping anthems with hooks that stick in your head for days. On the other hand, I can’t shake the feeling that she’s playing it safe.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the inclusion of The New Beginning, a slower track that breaks up the album’s relentless pace. While I appreciate the intention, its length feels excessive. At over seven and a half minutes, it drags in places where it could’ve been concise and impactful. This raises a deeper question: is Leatherwitch content to stay within the confines of classic heavy metal, or will Gabriel push boundaries in the future?

The Broader Implications: Where Does Leatherwitch Fit in Today’s Metal Landscape?



What this really suggests is that Gabriel is carving out a space for herself in a genre that’s often dominated by male voices. Leatherwitch isn’t just a band—it’s a statement about agency and creativity. In a world where metal can sometimes feel stagnant, Gabriel’s willingness to reinvent herself is refreshing.

But here’s the thing: First Spell doesn’t reinvent the wheel. It doesn’t need to. What it does is remind us of the power of simplicity and authenticity. In an era of overproduced albums and genre-blending experiments, Leatherwitch feels like a return to basics. And honestly? That’s exactly what the genre needs right now.

Final Thoughts: A Spell Worth Casting



If I had to sum up First Spell in one word, it would be unpretentious. This album doesn’t try to be anything it’s not—it’s just pure, unadulterated heavy metal. And in a way, that’s its greatest strength.

Personally, I’m excited to see where Gabriel takes Leatherwitch next. Will she continue to play it safe, or will she surprise us with something bold? Whatever the case, one thing is certain: Marta Gabriel’s magic is far from over. Whether you’re a die-hard Crystal Viper fan or a newcomer to her work, First Spell is a worthy addition to any metalhead’s collection.

So, crank up the volume, roll down the windows, and let the witch cast her spell. Trust me—you won’t regret it.