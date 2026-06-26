Led Zeppelin's 'Black Dog' vs Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well' - Did They Rip Off? (2026)

It’s a fascinating paradox, isn't it? The very bands we hail as titans of originality often owe their groundbreaking sound to a masterful, and sometimes audacious, reinterpretation of what came before. Led Zeppelin, a name synonymous with sonic innovation, is a prime example. While their raw power and mystical aura seemed to erupt fully formed, a closer look reveals a band deeply in conversation with their musical ancestors, particularly in the blues. What makes this so compelling to me is that their genius wasn't in inventing new sounds, but in their uncanny ability to absorb, transmute, and amplify existing ones into something that felt utterly, undeniably new.

The Art of the Riff: More Than Just Borrowing

When we talk about Led Zeppelin, the riffs are paramount. Jimmy Page, in particular, was a riff-generating machine. But, as is often the case with blues-rooted music, the line between homage and outright appropriation can become blurred. Personally, I think this is where the real magic of Zeppelin lay – not in creating from a vacuum, but in their audacious alchemy. They took the dusty corners of blues standards, infused them with a ferocious energy, and spat them back out as anthems. Think of how they transformed ‘Killing Floor’ into ‘The Lemon Song’ on their second album. It wasn't just a cover; it was a reinvention, a sonic facelift that made the old feel brand new and, frankly, a lot heavier.

'Black Dog' and the Ghost of Fleetwood Mac

This brings me to the iconic 'Black Dog' from their untitled fourth album, a record that cemented their status as rock royalty. The song itself is a masterclass in rhythmic complexity, with John Paul Jones's cascading riff practically dictating the song's unconventional structure. What’s particularly intriguing is Jimmy Page’s own admission that the song might have a subconscious debt to Fleetwood Mac, specifically Peter Green's 'Oh Well.' From my perspective, this is where the most interesting commentary arises. It wasn't a direct lift, but a structural echo, a rhythmic ghost that haunted the creative process. Page himself mused, 'I guess if you want to say that we leaned on something as far as the structure of it, you remember ‘Oh Well’ by Fleetwood Mac, where it stops and there’s the vocal?'

The Nuance of Influence

What makes this particular instance so noteworthy is the subtle yet significant difference in execution. While 'Oh Well' has its distinctive stops and starts, Zeppelin took that concept and injected it with a deceptive sense of timing and a more aggressive sonic palette. They twisted the time signature, shifted keys, and created a feeling of almost being off-kilter before snapping back into perfect sync. This is what many people don't realize about musical influence: it's rarely about direct copying. It's about capturing a feeling, a rhythmic idea, or a structural approach and then making it your own through your unique voice and instrumental prowess. The fact that bands like Soundgarden later employed similar techniques in songs like ‘Spoonman’ only highlights how influential this Zeppelin approach became.

Originality: A Matter of Transformation, Not Creation

Ultimately, the 'Black Dog' and 'Oh Well' connection serves as a powerful reminder that true originality in rock music, and indeed in many creative fields, is often about transformation rather than outright invention. Led Zeppelin may have borrowed a spark, a structural hint, from Fleetwood Mac, but the inferno they created with 'Black Dog' was entirely their own. It’s a testament to their ability to take the familiar and push it into unexplored territories, forging a sound that continues to resonate decades later. It makes me wonder, what other hidden conversations are happening between our favorite classic tracks?