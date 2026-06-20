Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Hated This 1979 Song: "That is Not Us" (2026)

In the world of rock music, Led Zeppelin stands as an iconic and influential force, particularly during the 1970s. Their heavy, thunderous sound and innovative approach to rock music earned them a reputation as pioneers. However, beneath this powerful exterior lay a band with a surprising versatility, willing to explore diverse musical genres and emotional depths.

One such exploration is the subject of our discussion today: the 1979 song 'All My Love', a track from their album 'Through The Out Door'. This song, primarily written by John Paul Jones and Robert Plant, deviates significantly from the band's typical hard-rock style, and it's this deviation that sparked an interesting reaction from Jimmy Page, the band's leader and guitarist.

Page, known for his virtuosic guitar playing and heavy-hitting rock stylings, had a unique perspective on this softer, more reflective song. He expressed concern about the chorus, fearing it would encourage a shift in audience behavior, moving away from the band's hard-rock roots. "That is not us," he said, reflecting on his worry that the song might lead to a more mellow, wave-inducing atmosphere.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the insight it provides into the band's dynamic and the role of each member. While Page operated as the leader, the other members, including Jones and Plant, had significant creative input. 'All My Love' is a testament to their collaborative spirit and willingness to experiment, even if it meant stepping out of their comfort zone.

However, the song's context adds a layer of complexity. Written as a eulogy for Plant's son, Karac, who passed away in 1977, the song's softer arrangement takes on a deeper meaning. To maintain the band's traditional hard-edged style would have been a disservice to the song's emotional core. It's a reminder that sometimes, the music must serve the message, and in this case, the message was one of grief and love.

Despite Page's initial misgivings, 'All My Love' remains an important part of Led Zeppelin's legacy. It showcases their ability to adapt and evolve, proving that their greatness lies not just in their thunderous anthems but also in their capacity for vulnerability and emotional depth.

In my opinion, this song highlights the fine line between artistic integrity and commercial expectations. While Page's concern for the band's image is understandable, the song's ultimate success lies in its ability to connect with audiences on a personal level, offering a glimpse into the band's humanity beyond their larger-than-life rock star personas.

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Hated This 1979 Song: "That is Not Us" (2026)
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