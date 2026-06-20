Lenny Henry: Tackling Racism & Returning to Stand-Up After 15 Years | Still At Large Tour (2026)

Lenny Henry, a veteran comedian and social commentator, has once again taken center stage, this time with a stand-up tour that delves into the enduring issue of racism in the UK. His return to the spotlight is not just a celebration of his comedic prowess but also a powerful statement on the ongoing battle against racial inequality. In a candid interview, Henry revealed that the themes he tackled in the 1980s, such as racism and the rise of the far right, remain pertinent in today's tumultuous world. This revelation prompts a deeper exploration of the societal issues that persist despite the passage of time.

What makes Henry's stance particularly compelling is his personal connection to the struggles of the past. Born and raised in Dudley, he witnessed the impact of racial prejudice firsthand. The infamous Smethwick election campaign slogan, 'If you want a [racist slur] for a neighbour, vote Labour,' and Enoch Powell's controversial 'rivers of blood' speech in Birmingham serve as stark reminders of the racial tensions that still resonate. Henry's own experiences with racist abuse as a young man further emphasize the urgency of addressing these issues.

The comedian's decision to revisit these topics is a bold move, especially given the sensitive nature of the subject matter. In my opinion, Henry's choice to tackle racism head-on is a testament to his courage and commitment to social justice. It is a reminder that comedy can be a powerful tool for raising awareness and sparking important conversations.

However, what many people don't realize is that Henry's stand-up routine goes beyond mere entertainment. It is a platform for education and empowerment. By addressing these issues, he is not only providing a much-needed platform for marginalized voices but also challenging the audience to confront their own biases. This raises a deeper question: Can comedy be a catalyst for social change?

From my perspective, Henry's tour is a call to action, urging us to confront the shadows of our past and present. It is a reminder that the fight against racism is an ongoing journey, and we must remain vigilant. The fact that he is doing this at 67 years old is particularly inspiring, as it demonstrates that age is not a barrier to advocating for change. In fact, as Henry himself noted, 'I’m allowed' to talk about these issues, and his authenticity only becomes stronger with time.

The tour, titled 'Still At Large,' is a fitting title, reflecting the enduring nature of the problems Henry addresses. It serves as a reminder that the battle for racial equality is far from over. As the tour continues until November, it invites audiences to reflect on the progress made and the work that still needs to be done. It is a thought-provoking experience that leaves a lasting impression, long after the laughter fades.

In conclusion, Lenny Henry's stand-up tour is more than just a comedic endeavor; it is a powerful statement on the state of race relations in the UK. His willingness to confront sensitive topics and his commitment to social justice make him a beacon of hope in the fight against racism. As the tour unfolds, it invites us to engage in meaningful dialogue and take action, ensuring that the issues he highlights are not just remembered but actively addressed.